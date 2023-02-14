The Cast Of Netflix's 'You' On Tangling With Joe Goldberg & The New Characters In Season 4
"I've been a fan from the beginning."
The new season of Youis back on Netflix and not only is the show set in an entirely new city but it's also filled with new faces.
Season 3 ended on a bit of a cliffhanger as Joe Goldberg took off to Paris in search of the woman he became obsessed with in season three, Marienne Bellamy, and now viewers finally get to see what happened next.
One familiar face this season is Bellamy, played by Tati Gabrielle.
The actress tells Narcity this season was definitely "intense" in terms of the plotline for her character and she is giving big props to Penn Badgley (Joe) for his direction during the filming process.
"It took a lot of just collaborative work, a lot of conversations. That's something that I do really appreciate about Penn as a scene partner, he's always willing to talk about it and help both himself and his fellow actors find the pocket that we all need to be in," she said.
One of those challenges includes Gabrielle filming in tight spaces in Season 4, but it's one the actress refers to as rewarding.
"I came from the world of theatre, I love the challenge of any space and of being able to play in any space," Gabrielle explained.
"[It] has an effect that makes any scene or any moment very genuine and very authentic, depending on your environment."
The Cast Of Netflix’s ‘You’ On The New Characters In Season 4 & Bringing The Show To Londonwww.youtube.com
In this new season, Bellamy's relationship with Goldberg takes a dark turn. Gabrielle says that allowed her to explore a new side of her role.
"I wanted to really dive into her vulnerability because I think we get glimpses of the things that touched Marianne and the demons that she wrestles with," Gabrielle said.
"I was very excited to just dig into those and truly see a bit more of where she came from, and how much respect her strength deserves."
Aside from Gabrielle's character, there are new faces viewers will be introduced to as the main character becomes a part of a posh group of rich socialites.
In that circle, you'll see Adam Pratt, played by Lukas Gage, and Lady Phoebe, played by Tilly Keeper.
Gage tells Narcity he loved joining the show, which he's watched since Season 1.
"I've been a fan from the beginning. So to go on there, I think it was just, I kept on wanting to pinch myself that I was in one of my favourite shows."
As for his character, the White Lotus actor enjoyed taking on a role that was both complex and fun.
"I think Adam is a really complicated and layered guy who's got a lot of stuff going on, a lot of unresolved issues, a lot of repressed feelings and emotions that he hasn't dealt with yet," Gage says.
"I thought it was so interesting to play a character that 75% of what he said was bullsh*t. That was so fun for me as an actor to play."
Keeper plays Gage's partner in the show and one who has to fight her own demons as the show progresses.
The English actress points to one scene in particular that will be difficult for Lady Phoebe.
"In episode nine there's a scene where it was Lukas, Penn and Charlotte [Ritchie] and it was kind of Phoebe loves all of these characters and trusts them wholly and it was a conflict of who to believe and who to trust," Keeper explains.
"For me playing Phoebe, I was like, I want her to listen to Kate, more than I would like her to listen to Adam. So that was kind of hard. I think, having to kind of go against that friendship was a little bit difficult."
Ed Speleers plays Rhys Montrose, an author and aspiring politician with a troubled past.
Montrose and Goldberg become close in the show, which allowed Speleers to have a lot of one-on-one scenes with Badgley during filming.
"I felt like a spoiled little brat, I had Penn all to myself," he says.
"From an acting point of view, it was a real honour because I feel that we have a very good trusting dynamic very quickly between each other and it allowed us to just bounce off one another constantly. I relished every minute of it."
Viewers may recognize Speleers from Outlander and Downton Abbey, so Speleers says he's grateful to have taken on a completely new character in You.
"I've done so many period things, I was thrilled to be doing something so contemporary and that was like a Zeitgeist popular show," he adds.
"He's a multi-layered character and that's at the core of everything for me. I feel I'm forever grateful to the writers for allowing the dialogue and the structure of the character to be so rich and complex and allow me to explore, you know, every little detail."
Season 4 is split into two five-episode batches.
You Season 4 part one is now available on Netflix, and part two will be available on March 9.