A US Flight Attendant Is Viral For Helping A Scared Passenger & It's So Heartwarming
The Delta employee even held the traveler’s hand.
Airport and plane situations are commonly shared on different social media platforms. Whether good or bad, many people don’t miss the opportunity to post about a fight — or even an arrest — they witness at their gates or tips anyone can use while traveling.
One recent travel-related event is now viral after a Delta flight attendant consoled a scared passenger during a turbulence situation while on a plane.
Facebook user Molly Simonson Lee captured the heartwarming moment and shared it on his social media page.
According to the woman, the flight attendant, Floyd Dean-Shannon, approached the nervous traveler, sat with her, held her hand, and took the time to explain every sound and bump of the moving plane. This happened during a Delta Airlines flight from Charlotte, NC, to Queens, NY.
"She (the passenger) was anxious about flying. She made this clear shortly after boarding, and Floyd responded by reassuring her that he would be there to help her the whole way, " Lee told Narcity.
The viral photograph where Dean-Shannon is seen holding the traveler’s hand has over 12,000 likes and 11,000 shares on Facebook.
"I was moved by Floyd’s incredible kindness toward a woman who was a stranger to him," the poster user said. "Flight attendants have difficult jobs, and he certainly didn’t have to spend so much time making sure she was ok, but he did. And he did it with such sincerity and warmth; it actually brought tears to my eyes to see it."
Lee even created a GoFundMe account for the Delta employee, telling Narcity she felt motivated to do so after several people discussed how underpaid flight attendants are in the comment section of her post.
"I just started thinking that someone like Floyd, who is going so far above and beyond, should be rewarded for that," the woman said.