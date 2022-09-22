Illinois Is Looking To Marry Hundreds Of Pups In October & There Will Be 'Dog Champagne'
It’s the pawfect toast!
In an effort to set a new Guinness World Record, the city of Geneva, IL, located 45 miles away from Chicago, is aiming to host the largest dog wedding ceremony this upcoming month of October, and hundreds of pups — and their pet parents — are invited.
Diamonds in the Ruff, as the event is denominated, will take place on Sunday, October 2 at the Northwestern Medicine Field, and around 180 dog marriages are needed to meet the goal.
According to an official press release, the current record was set 15 years ago in Littleton, CO where 178 dog couples got married.
For this event, pet owners can expect an actual ceremony where the furry couples will walk down a red carpet. A healthy pet food company will also provide a goat’s milk "champagne toast" for the newlyweds.
Diamonds in the Ruff is striving to raise $100K to support K9 Warriors, a non-profit that helps military veterans struggling with mental health issues, and a dozen additional service animal organizations and adoption groups.
While dog couples are not allowed to wear any special clothes or accessories during the wedding ceremony, pet parents can dress up their fur babies after and take pictures at the event’s themed photo booths.
This is certainly not your typical wedding party, but witnessing a marriage ceremony with lots of pets could feel like a real dog paradise. And it’s also for a good cause!