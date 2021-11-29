Clearly's Cyber Monday Deals Includes Glasses Up To 90% Off & A Great Discount On Contacts
You can get a second pair of glasses for FREE. 👓 👓
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
The Cyber Monday sale at Clearly is truly a sight for sore eyes. The Canadian company is having one of the biggest sales of the year with frames up to 90% off and lenses 40% off.
You can also score a free second pair of glasses when you use the code FREEFRAME at checkout. Clearly has thousands of styles to choose from and it's easy to shop by brand, face shape, material or colour.
These round tortoise frames are on sale for $48 (originally $80), and these black square frames are on sale for $39 (originally $65) if you prefer a more classic look.
If you're feeling bold and want to turn heads at your upcoming holiday party, you can get a pair of these hip aviator frames for $44 (originally $73) or these lavender tortoise cat-eye frames for $39 (originally $65).
Those who prefer contact lenses over glasses can also score big today! You can get 25% off contact lenses (and free shipping) with the code CYBERMONDAY.
Clearly
Details: The Canadian eyewear company is throwing an impressive Cyber Monday sale. Right now, you can buy frames up to 90% off, lenses up to 40% off and contact lenses up to 25% off.