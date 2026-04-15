Cree child takes first steps in historic ceremony

Cree child takes first steps on Parliament Hill in 'historic' ceremony
Cree child takes first steps in historic ceremony
Annora Crowe, 6 months old, holds a toy axe as she walks around a tree with her mother Kimisha-Ann Capissisit and father Marcus Perusse-Crowe, right, for her "walking out" ceremony on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, April 15, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Writer

A Cree child took her first steps on the land during a "walking out" ceremony on Parliament Hill today, a moment one Algonquin elder says is historic and a reminder of the importance of family.

Six-month old Annora Crowe emerged from a teepee holding her parents' hands and took her first steps, walking counterclockwise around a small tree placed on top of cedar boughs.

Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty says the James Bay Cree ceremony introduces Crowe as a new member of the community with purpose, identity and belonging.

She says the ceremony is a powerful act of connection, both to the land and to past and future generations.

Algonquin elder Jane Chartrand says it's the first time such a ceremony has been held on Parliament Hill and it was an honour for the entire Algonquin nation to host the family on their territory.

After Crowe walked out of the teepee, a handful of cabinet ministers and dozens of community members entered the teepee to greet her and welcome her to the community.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2026.

By Alessia Passafiume | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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