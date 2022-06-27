Here's What $410K Can Get You For A House In Dallas, Texas (PHOTOS)
It's newly renovated! 🏠
It may feel to Texans that the price of nearly everything is rising. Last month, Fortune reported that the state is "front and center of the surging cost in housing."
During these difficult times for the real estate market, it's comforting to find houses for sale that are still quite affordable.
According to Realtor, the median listing price for properties in Dallas, TX was about $530,000 in April 2022.
All things considered, this newly remodeled house on Marblehead Drive is a great bargain on the market at $410,000.
The spacious two-story home has four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and a massive front porch.
The single-detached house is quietly nestled within a peaceful residential neighborhood, but it's not too far away from the bustle of downtown.
The front porch.Point2Homes.com
Upon entry, you are greeted with an open, airy living room complete with a cozy black brick fireplace. It's the central point of the house, and the intimate area just makes it the perfect hang-out spot.
The new vinyl flooring carries the room's airy freshness from the central living room area into both the dining room and kitchen.
The living room with a black brick fireplace.Point2Homes.com
The entire sunny kitchen is brand-spanking new, right down to the grey glass backsplash on the wall.
You'd have no excuse to buy Uber Eats with this type of kitchen equipped with cool gadgets like the KitchenAid gas cooktop with a stainless steel hood range.
The kitchen.Point2Homes.com
According to the listing, the closets are ginormous, there's A/C and a game room.
Affordable Four Bedroom Dallas Home
Price: $410,000
Address: 5767 Marblehead Drive, Dallas, Dallas County, TX, 75232