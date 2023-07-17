This 41-Acre Park In Dallas Has A Perfect View Of The City & Tons Of Walking Trails
A perfect spot for a sunset stroll
Dallas has many beautiful parks for you to explore all year round, and Reverchon Park is definitely not one to miss. If you're looking for a spot to take a peaceful stroll while taking advantage of a great view of the Dallas skyline, Reverchon Park is a perfect afternoon destination.
The park is free to enter and open all day long, seven days a week. You can come out for a nice run on one of the many walking trails, or enjoy the beautiful scenery from one of the park's picnic spots. If you're lucky, you and your friends could snag one of the stone tables paired with stone benches to match. Much better than eating on the grass! The massive rocks scattered around the park make it secluded enough to make you feel like you've been transported far from the city.
Reverchon Park is 41.3 acres of land, and hosts many amenities for all to enjoy. During the day, enjoy one of the park's pavilions or even the sand volleyball court. There's also a basketball court for your next pick-up game, a playground for the kids, and a recreation center which regularly hosts community events. In the evening, Reverchon Park is a romantic picnic spot for your next date night, or a perfect location for a leisurely sunset stroll.
There are tons of campsites and beautiful beaches outside of Dallas that are worth making the journey to visit, but if you're looking for a scenic getaway in nature without driving outside of the city, Reverchon Park is definitely a local spot to add to your Dallas bucket list.
Reverchon Park
Price: Free
When: All day, 7 days a week
Address: 3505 Maple Ave., Dallas, TX
Why You Need To Go: The park has over 40 acres of awesome things to explore and the tall stone walls will make you feel like you've been transported far from Dallas.
