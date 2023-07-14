Little Elm Beach Near Dallas Is The Perfect Place To Spend A Summer Weekend
You can swim and camp on site!
If you're looking for a new beach to discover in Texas this summer, Little Elm Beach near Dallas is the perfect spot for you to explore with your friends. The beach is located within Little Elm Park, which is about a 45 minute drive north of Dallas, making it the perfect day trip destination, or a short distance to travel for a weekend away.
Little Elm Beach is enclosed and doesn't allow boat traffic, which makes it a swimmer's paradise. There is plenty of space for you to relax on the shore with your beach towel, book, and buds. If you're looking to have a nice picnic on the beach, you can chill by one of the grills where you can cookout while you hangout.
If you want a more active day than just lounging in the sand, you can bring a ball and make use of one of the beach's volleyball courts. You need to make a reservation in advance and pay an hourly fee, but after that, game on!
Parking fees are charged between April and September 2023 and are payable by cash or credit card on site for the standard rate of $10 a day. But be warned — holidays and peak season weekends have surged parking rates, so be sure to check out the rate schedule in advance to plan your visit. The beach is open from sunrise until 10 p.m., and your parking pass will last the full day.
If one day at the beach is not enough for you, why not stay for the whole weekend? You can camp onsite at Little Elm Park for a fee of $5 per night and per tent. If you want to stay for longer, you can take advantage of the four night deal of $15 per tent. Camping permits can be purchased at the camping kiosk located on site.
There are so many options on how to make the most of your visit to Little Elm Beach, and whatever you choose to do you're certainly in for an amazing time!
Little Elm Beach
Price: Free (Parking for $10)
Address: 701 W. Eldorado Pkwy., Little Elm, TX
Why You Need To Go: This beach near Dallas is the perfect place to spend a hot summer day with your friends or family. Camp for a weekend or come for the afternoon, it's got tons of amenities!
This article has been updated since it was originally published on September 3, 2019.
