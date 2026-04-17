Dan Levy says there should be flights with 'no babies' and TikTok has a lot of feelings

"No offence to the babies."

A man taking a selfie. Right: An airplane in the sky.

Canadian actor Dan Levy. Right: An airplane.

@instadanjlevy | Instagram, Ilja Mašík | Dreamstime
Lead Writer, Travel

If you've ever been stuck on a long flight with a crying baby and caught yourself wishing for kid-free skies, you're not alone. Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy just shared his hot take on flying with infants, and it's sparking plenty of reactions.

The Canadian actor and director recently appeared on the TikTok interview series Are You Okay?. In the video, which has since racked up over a million views, he talked everything from his red carpet looks to pineapple on pizza and Canadian stereotypes, but it was one particular question that sparked a strong opinion.

@areyouokayshow

one flight. no babies ✈️ (with @Bri Morales + @Dan Levy) #areyouokay #canadian #pielover

When asked to name a hill he'd be willing to die on, Levy didn't hold back.

"I firmly believe there should be one airline flight with no babies," he said. "Especially a long-haul flight, no offence to the babies."

TikTok users were quick to share their opinions in the comments, with many backing his stance.

"As a parent, YES," one person said.

"I thought I couldn't love Dan Levy more, then he said airline flight with no babies," another added.

"I agree," someone else chimed in. "As flight crew we feel the same way about a no baby flight."

Not everyone was on board, though. Some pushed back, pointing out that noise-cancelling headphones exist and that they feel more sympathy for parents trying to manage a tough situation mid-air.

Others offered more creative solutions, suggesting everything from family-only flights to baby-only routes.

"As a parent, I also would like this and the inverse: A flight with only families so I don't feel guilt about my baby being chaotic the whole time," one user shared.

"Can we have a flight for only babies?" another joked, "Like I board mine but I spend those 10 hours on a different one and we meet at the destination?"

Levy also leaned into his Canadian roots during the interview.

When asked who owes him an apology, he responded with, "I'm Canadian, so I owe everyone an apology. Someone bumped me so hard on the street yesterday, New Yorkers, and I said sorry."

It looks like Levy's take has people dreaming of quieter skies, even if it's just for one flight.

dan levyflying in canadaflight etiquette
TravelCanada
  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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