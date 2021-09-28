Trending Tags

A DiGiorno Frozen Pizza Recall Has Been Issued For 27,000 Pounds Of Food In The US

Food and Safety Inspection Service

Pepperoni lovers beware: the pizza in your freezer might not be what you expect.

Nestle has issued a major recall affecting its DiGiorno line of frozen pepperoni pizzas, after they failed to label all the allergens on the box.

The recall affects more than 27,000 pounds of DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust pepperoni pizza, according to the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

That's roughly the weight of two full-grown elephants, for those counting at home.

Digiorno pizza recall Food and Safety Inspection Service

The FSIS says the boxes did not flag that the pizzas contain textured soy protein, which is a known allergen.

There's also a chance that Nestle stuck the wrong pizza in the box, after customers told the FSIS that they got a three-meat pizza instead of the pepperoni pie they expected. The three-meat pizza also has undeclared soy protein in it.

"These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the FSIS says.

The recall applies to pizzas made on June 30, 2021, the FSIS says. It only affects pizzas sold in the US, and there is no recall affecting DiGiorno pizzas in Canada.

The 26-oz. pizzas have the lot code 1181510721 and a best-before date of March 2022.

DiGiorno Nestle recall pizza Food and Safety Inspection Service

If you've got a bad pizza in the freezer, you can toss it out or return it to the grocery store, the FSIS says.

