A Paw Patrol Costume Which Is A Fire Risk & 6 Other Items Are Being Recalled Right Now
You should take these products back to where you bought them from. ⚠️
Seven products and food items are among the latest to be recalled by Health Canada.
A Paw Patrol Skye costume for children is one of the products being recalled because there's a risk it could catch fire.
This, along with six other recalls listed below, gives you a good reason to do some very early (or very late) spring cleaning.
Kids Paw Patrol Skye Costume
On September 29, the Government of Canada posted a recall notice for Kids Paw Patrol Skye Costumes due to it not meeting the flammability requirements.
The recall notice reads that "if exposed to ignition sources such as stove elements, candles, matches or lighters, the Kids Paw Patrol Skye Costume can catch fire."
They recommend that anyone with the costume should immediately return to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Certain Happy Veggie World, Hearts Choices, and Vegefarm products
On September 28, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recall stated that certain Happy Veggie World, Hearts Choices, and Vegefarm brand vegan and vegetarian products were being recalled "because they may contain egg which is not declared on the label."
The recall is for distribution throughout Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, and possibly nationally.
If you have any of these brands' products, check the list on the government website to see if it has been recalled.
Maple Smoked Salmon
A September 29 recall was issued for Gosselin Smokehouses Maple Smoked Salmon due to possible listeria contamination.
The recall warns that these products might not smell or taste off, but can still make you sick if you eat them. The best thing to do if you have this in your fridge is to throw it out or return it to where you bought it right away.
The recall distribution is for Quebec.
Recochem and Home TSP Powder All Purpose Cleaners
On September 28, a recall was issued by Health Canada for Recochem and Home TSP Powder All Purpose Cleaners due to improper labelling and lack of child-resistant packaging.
The recall states that "consumers should immediately stop using the products and safely dispose of them in accordance with local municipal hazardous waste requirements."
Unisoya brand Organic Tofu - Fine Herbs
On September 24, Unisoya brand Organic Tofu - Fine Herbs was recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency due to possible listeria contamination.
The recall distribution is for Quebec.
Jongilpoom brand Enoki Mushroom
On September 29 Jongilpoom brand Enoki Mushroom was recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency also due to possible listeria contamination.
The recall distribution is for Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and possibly nationally.
Mirvala 28 birth control pill
On September 30, one lot of the Mirvala 28 birth control pill was recalled by Health Canada.
The recall warns that "the blister pack may contain a placebo (green) pill in place of an active (white) pill."
If your package has a green pill instead of a while pill, return it to your pharmacy.