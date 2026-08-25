E-scooter hospitalizations up by 40%, many with head and brain injuries: data

E-scooter hospitalizations rose by 40% last year: data
E-scooter hospitalizations rose by 40% last year: data
A person rides on an electric scooter in Toronto, on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keito Newman
Writer

The Canadian Institute for Health Information says hospitalizations for both children and adults riding e-scooters rose by almost 40 per cent in the past year. 

Data released Tuesday showed there were 837 hospitalizations last year between April 2025 and March 2026, up from 601 in the same period the previous year. 

Fractures and head and brain injuries were among the most common reasons e-scooter riders were hospitalized.  

Meanwhile, the number of kids 15 years of age and under hospitalized for e-scooter injuries almost tripled. 

Data showed 150 kids in Canada required hospitalization, compared to 54 children and adolescents in the previous year. 

Canada's most densely populated areas — including Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and Quebec — had the most injuries.   

CIHI's data comes just weeks after the Canadian Paediatric Surveillance Program said 10 kids died from using e-scooters or e-bikes in 2025.

The pediatric surveillance program's report noted that the minimum age for riding e-scooters and e-bikes is 16 in most provinces, but that many ignore the rules. 

There are also different bylaws about whether and where e-scooters and e-bikes are permitted in various jurisdictions across the country.

The report called for better policy co-ordination and public education to clearly communicate the laws. 

—With files from Hannah Alberga 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2026.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

By Nicole Ireland | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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