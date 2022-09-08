1 Person Died & 2 More Were Injured In A Series Of ‘Random’ Attacks In Edmonton
The suspect has been taken into custody.
A 25-year-old man has been taken into custody after one person was killed and two others were "seriously injured" in a series of "random" assaults in a northeast Edmonton community.
The suspect has been identified as Clarence Lawrence (25) and was taken into custody later in the evening.
Edmonton Police first responded to reports of a series of attacks at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7. Residents, pedestrians and motorists were immediately alerted to avoid the Homesteader neighbourhood around Hermitage Road and Henry Avenue NW.
Those already in the area were asked to take shelter in a safe spot while police presence intensified in the region. Officers initiated the search for a suspect, who they said was carrying an "edged weapon."
He was described as a male with curly black hair and light skin. The description also mentioned a dark hoodie, grey shirt, beige khakis and white shoes. Witnesses told the police that the man was "dishevelled and untidy."
The public was warned not to approach the suspect as he was considered dangerous.
At around 6 pm, Edmonton Police confirmed that Clarence Lawrence (25) had been taken into custody in connection with the attacks.
The police also reported one casualty and two others suffered serious injuries in the attacks that "appeared to be random."
The deceased victim has now been named on social media by family members as Brian Berland as the police is yet to confirm any of the victims' identities.
In a tweet on Wednesday evening, Edmonton mayor Amarjeet Sohi said that he was "heartbroken" and sent condolences to all those impacted by the assaults. He also thanked the police for their work to keep the locals safe.