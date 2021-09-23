Alberta's Top Doctor Warns Against Hosting 'Dangerous' COVID-19 Spreader Events
Severe illness or even death is "an absolutely likely outcome."
Alberta's top doctor has a warning for residents as the province continues to struggle with rising cases of COVID-19.
On Thursday, September 23, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw spoke at a press conference and addressed unconfirmed reports that a group of people gathered in a "deliberate attempt to acquire COVID-19 in order to develop post-infection immunity."
"It is being reported that several of these individuals ended up in hospital in already crowded Edmonton ICUs," said Dr. Hinshaw. "Again, I cannot confirm that these reports are accurate."
She added that the outcome of this kind of activity resulting in severe illness or even death is "an absolutely likely outcome."
"Hosting or attending an event like this in the current time of crisis is irresponsible and dangerous," she said. "It doesn't just put you at risk but those around you, including people who may need health care for other reasons than COVID but have no critical care capacity available for them when they need it."
Alberta is currently under a public health emergency and has implemented its version of a vaccine passport, the Restrictions Exemption Program, in an effort to slow the rise of COVID-19 cases.
"Our hospitals, and in particular our intensive care units, continue to experience unprecedented patient demand," said President and CEO of Alberta Health Services Dr. Verna Yiu during the press conference.
As of early Thursday afternoon, Yui said there were 310 Albertans in ICU, 226 of which had COVID-19.
"We have never ever had that number of total patients in ICU before, never with the prior waves, and never in the history of this province. Each day we see a new high."
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on the vaccines and can answer any questions you may have. Click here for more information.