Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
covid-19 vaccine

Alberta's Top Doctor Warns Against Hosting 'Dangerous' COVID-19 Spreader Events

Severe illness or even death is "an absolutely likely outcome."

Alberta's Top Doctor Warns Against Hosting ‘Dangerous’ COVID-19 Spreader Events
YourAlberta | YouTube

Alberta's top doctor has a warning for residents as the province continues to struggle with rising cases of COVID-19.

On Thursday, September 23, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw spoke at a press conference and addressed unconfirmed reports that a group of people gathered in a "deliberate attempt to acquire COVID-19 in order to develop post-infection immunity."

Update on COVID-19 – September 23 at 3:30 pm www.youtube.com

"It is being reported that several of these individuals ended up in hospital in already crowded Edmonton ICUs," said Dr. Hinshaw. "Again, I cannot confirm that these reports are accurate."

She added that the outcome of this kind of activity resulting in severe illness or even death is "an absolutely likely outcome."

"Hosting or attending an event like this in the current time of crisis is irresponsible and dangerous," she said. "It doesn't just put you at risk but those around you, including people who may need health care for other reasons than COVID but have no critical care capacity available for them when they need it."

Alberta is currently under a public health emergency and has implemented its version of a vaccine passport, the Restrictions Exemption Program, in an effort to slow the rise of COVID-19 cases.

"Our hospitals, and in particular our intensive care units, continue to experience unprecedented patient demand," said President and CEO of Alberta Health Services Dr. Verna Yiu during the press conference.

As of early Thursday afternoon, Yui said there were 310 Albertans in ICU, 226 of which had COVID-19.

"We have never ever had that number of total patients in ICU before, never with the prior waves, and never in the history of this province. Each day we see a new high."

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on the vaccines and can answer any questions you may have. Click here for more information.

Related Articles Around the Web
Stay Informed
Get Edmonton's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

York Doctor 'Pauses' Working At Clinic After Allegedly Giving Out Vaccine Exemptions

The CPSO is looking into the claims.

York Medical | Google Maps

Dr. Christopher Hassell has paused his practice at York Medical, a clinic in Richmond Hill, for the "foreseeable future" after allegations of him giving out exemptions to COVID-19 mandates.

Tweets of the incident, which have since been deleted, show long lines wrapping around the building this past Saturday, with allegations of Dr. Christopher Hassell giving out exemptions for the mask mandate and possibly COVID-19 vaccines.

Keep Reading Show less

Calgary Is Making Vaccine Passports Mandatory & Here's Where You'll Need It

Otherwise you could get slapped with a $500 penalty.

Priscilla Du Preez | Unsplash

It's official; vaccine passports are coming to some businesses in Calgary as the province of Alberta remains in a public health emergency.

Starting on Thursday, September 23, a bylaw will be in effect requiring that people show proof of vaccination, a negative test result or a medical exemption letter to enter places such as restaurants, nightclubs, movie theatres, and a slew of other businesses, according to the city of Calgary.

Keep Reading Show less

St. Lawrence Market Cancels Indoor Dining Over Proof Of Vaccination

"To avoid closing all the entrances and screening each customer that comes into the Market, the indoor seating will be removed."

@stlawrencemarket | Instagram, @stlawrencemarket | Instagram

If you're looking to grab a sit-down meal at St. Lawrence Market in Toronto, you might want to rethink your plans and check the weather.

The famous market is shutting down indoor dining until "further notice," according to an Instagram post.

Keep Reading Show less

Windsor Regional Hospital Placed Over 100 Unvaccinated Staff Members On Unpaid Leave

They'll be on unpaid leave for two weeks.

Windsor Regional Hospital, Google Maps

Over 100 staff members at Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) are being placed on two-week unpaid leave for not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Wednesday, September 22, the hospital sent out a memo that revealed 140 employees and seven professional staffers had not received any doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. The 140 unvaccinated employees make up 4% of the hospital workforce, while the professional staff members only make up 1%.

Keep Reading Show less