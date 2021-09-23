Trending Tags

Calgary Is Making Vaccine Passports Mandatory & Here's Where You'll Need It

Otherwise you could get slapped with a $500 penalty.

Calgary Is Making Vaccine Passports Mandatory & Here's Where You'll Need It
Priscilla Du Preez | Unsplash

It's official; vaccine passports are coming to some businesses in Calgary as the province of Alberta remains in a public health emergency.

Starting on Thursday, September 23, a bylaw will be in effect requiring that people show proof of vaccination, a negative test result or a medical exemption letter to enter places such as restaurants, nightclubs, movie theatres, and a slew of other businesses, according to the city of Calgary.

This comes after the province introduced its version of a vaccine passport called the Restriction Exemptions Program, which started Monday, September 20, allowing businesses to choose whether or not they would take part.

Calgary councillors voted on September 22 to make it mandatory in the city.

The city's bylaw doesn't apply to people under the age of 12 and excludes places like shopping malls, food courts, places of worship, and a host of other businesses.

"Please be kind to all staff and business owners as they help ensure our safety," reads the City of Calgary's site.

If you fail to comply, you could get slapped with a $500 penalty. The same goes for businesses that let someone in without providing proof of vaccination.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on the vaccines and can answer any questions you may have. Click here for more information.

