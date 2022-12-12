I Took The 23andMe DNA Test & Found Out Some Shocking Details About My Health
No lost relatives were found.
Ever since my boyfriend showed me his 23andMe results and how the test works, I felt so curious to try it myself and see if my DNA would give me any surprises, and it sure did.
After a few months of learning about the existence of this DNA test, I put some money aside to get it. The company offers three different kits that have a price of $99, $199, and $228, respectively.
I wanted the most extensive version of the 23andMe analysis, and an Amazon Prime Day deal finally made me buy it.
What does 23andMe tell you?
According to the 23andMe website, the test is a series of genetic reports backed by science that show easy-to-digest information regarding your DNA. You learn about your ancestry composition, and depending on the kit, you can also get genetic insights related to your health.
In my personal case, my ancestry composition report showed that I am 64.4% European, with most of my ancestors from Spain and Portugal.
I also come from a strong Mexican background, with a total of 10 different regions with the largest ancestral footprint: Jalisco, Sinaloa, Chihuahua, Michoacán, Sonora, Zacatecas, Durango, Guanajuato, Mexico City, and Nuevo León.
However, aside from location, I was shocked about the health insight results I received.
The kit that includes health information doesn't determine if you have a certain disease, but it will tell you if you have any variants in your DNA that could make you prone to different medical conditions.
I was appalled to see some illnesses that I have an increased likelihood of developing, such as nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, glaucoma, gallstones , and even kidney stones.
I have to admit I freaked out when finding out about these results. However, I also found this information extremely valuable. It can help me take action and prevent these medical conditions in the future.
Which 23andMe kit is better?
It depends on the information you want to find out about.
I was so curious to try it but was not looking for anything specific. I wanted to know about my ancestry and my health, so I went for the 23andMe + Membership kit.
This kit includes more than 150 personalized reports and access to a series of studies that have the intention to help you understand your heart health, your reaction to a medication, among others.
Will 23andMe show any relatives?
The short answer is yes.
When you register your 23andMe kit online, a screen will appear asking you to acknowledge that you are willing to view both ancestry and health results, even if you don't necessarily like or expect those results.
Once you get the test results, you’ll have access to your DNA relatives. This is a list of different people you can contact and have a conversation with that have a certain percentage of shared DNA with you.
In my case, I only found out about second, third, and fourth cousins living in different parts of the world.
How does 23andMe work?
After you get your kit, you’ll have to open it and follow the booklet instructions that will require you to do a saliva collection and register it online.
Once you do the saliva test and have your kit registered, you’ll have to put the sample back in the box and take it to your closest USPS location.
Then you wait for your results, which take about three to four weeks while they're processed at CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited labs.
The company will send you an email when everything is ready, and you’ll be able to log in to your account and see what your DNA results are.
23andMe verdict
Since I was not looking to find a lost relative or any specific information about my family and/or health, I think this is an interesting test that has helped me get to know myself better.
23andMe health reports are full of useful information I can use to prevent future illnesses that my body might be prone to develop.
Overall, this test is fun, you don’t have to go through any sort of painful situation to collect your sample, and its results can totally become handy when learning more about your lifestyle habits.