Slashing development fees is not a cure-all for housing affordability: CMHC

Fee cuts offer small housing supply boost: CMHC
Fee cuts offer small housing supply boost: CMHC
Carpenters build new homes in Ottawa on Monday, June 1, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Writer

Slashing municipal development charges would not be enough on its own to make homes affordable again across Canada, says a new analysis from the federal housing agency.

Development charges are fees cities impose on developers that are mainly used to pay for infrastructure that supports new builds.

The federal government is spending billions of dollars to encourage municipalities to cut development fees in half to boost housing supply and improve affordability.

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp.'s chief economist Mathieu Laberge published a report Wednesday that says reducing or eliminating development charges could increase the number of viable projects, but the numbers vary by city.

Targeting those fees is not a cure-all for Canada's housing affordability woes, he found.

"Reducing or even eliminating development charges wouldn’t solve the housing crisis facing Canada," Laberge wrote.

"While it may incent greater supply, the increase is not enough to reach pre-pandemic affordability levels in many cities."

Toronto would see a boost of more than 10 per cent to the number of viable projects if development charges were cut by 90 to 100 per cent, the CMHC projections say. That increase moderates to roughly five per cent with a 50 to 60 per cent reduction to development charges.

Burnaby, B.C. would see the biggest bump, with a 14 per cent increase in viable projects following the near-elimination of development charges. In the same scenario, Ottawa would only see a three per cent increase in the number of viable projects.

Laberge said development fees have a place in some cities' fiscal plans, given their modest influence on housing supply.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2026.

By Craig Lord | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Housing minister says no Liberal favouritism

Housing minister says Liberal ridings aren't favoured for funding after Gladu comment

Affordability items lead Ottawa's new spending

Liberals target affordability to meet era of uncertainty in spring fiscal update

Liberals plan to suspend fuel excise tax

Liberals plan to suspend federal fuel excise tax until Labour Day

These Government of Canada jobs with CBSA pay up to $101,000 a year

You don't need a degree or experience.

The 8 types of Toronto men every single girl dating in the city is guaranteed to meet

... unfortunately, this is a fact. ⚠️

You can get up to $717 from Canada's grocery benefit top-up payment this week

Check your bank account or your mailbox for money soon!

These Canadian schools made the top 50 of a new best universities in the world ranking

More than 30 universities in Canada are on the global list! 📚

Census workers are going door to door and you could get fines of up to $500 or $1,000

There's a fine for not completing the census.

This government benefit has payments of up to $200 going out to some Canadians in June

Money will be in bank accounts and mailboxes.

10 big differences between people in Ontario and BC — from someone who has lived in both

From socializing to hobbies... 👇

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, June 2 are out and there's a $10 million jackpot

We have a few Maxplus winners!