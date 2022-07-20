Voici tous les films et séries qui s'ajoutent sur Netflix en août 2022
Pas besoin de réécouter ta série « confort » pour la 1000e fois!
Chaque mois, plusieurs films et séries débarquent sur Netflix et pour savoir exactement quand tu peux regarder les nouveaux ajouts, la plateforme de streaming sort la liste complète avec les dates auxquelles le contenu devient disponible. Voici donc tout ce qui arrive sur Netflix en août 2022.
Pour t'éviter de passer de longues minutes à chercher quoi regarder, tu n'as qu'à prendre les titres qui te tentent en note et comme ça, tu sauras exactement quand t'installer confortablement devant ton écran avec ton bol de cochonneries.
1er août
Big Tree City
The Addams Family
Addams Family Values
Country Strong
Downsizing
Good Burger
The Italian Job
LEGO Friends: Heartlake Stories: Limited Series
Movie 43
Nocturnal Animals
Red Dawn (2012)
Tenet
We Were Soldiers
Young Adult
The Young and Prodigious T.S. Spivet
2 août
Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse
3 août
Buba
Clusterf**k: Woodstock '99
Don’t Blame Karma!
Good Morning, Verônica: Saison 2
4 août
Lady Tamara
KAKEGURUI TWIN
Super Giant Robot Brothers
Wedding Season
5 août
Carter
Darlings
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
The Sandman
6 août
Reclaim
7 août
Clara
Made In Italy
8 août
Code Name: Emperor
Team Zenko Go: Saison 2
9 août
\u201cNEWS: "I Just Killed My Dad" - Netflix Sets August Date for True Crime Mini-Series\n\nAcclaimed director Skye Borgman is bringing another true crime documentary series to Netflix that tells the story, and aftermath, of...\n\nRead more: https://t.co/Ulm018eeSJ\u201d— NewOnNetflixCAN -fan (@NewOnNetflixCAN -fan) 1658231310
I Just Killed My Dad
10 août
Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist
Heartsong
Indian Matchmaking: Saison 2
Instant Dream Home
Iron Chef Brazil
Locke & Key: Saison 3
School Tales The Series
11 août
DOTA: Dragon's Blood: Book 3
Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story
13: The Musical
A Model Family
Day Shift
Never Have I Ever: Saison 3
15 août
Deepa & Anoop
16 août
Untold: Volume 2
17 août
High Heat
Look Both Ways
Royalteen
Unsuspicious
18 août
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 3
Inside the Mind of a Cat
Tekken: Bloodline
19 août
\u201cThe Next 365 Days" upcoming erotic thriller film to be released by Netflix n August 19, 2022. Watch out for it\ud83d\udd25\ud83d\udd25\ud83c\udf7f\ud83c\udf7f\ud83d\udd25\ud83d\udd25\u201d— G\u00ebshLife\ud83d\udcf8 (@G\u00ebshLife\ud83d\udcf8) 1657721050
The Cuphead Show!: Partie 2
Echoes
The Girl in the Mirror (Alma)
Glow Up: Saison 4
Kleo
The Next 365 Days
20 août
Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar / The Final Alchemy | Official Trailer | Netflixwww.youtube.com
Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar
23 août
\u201cIncredibly psyched for our new show, Chad and JT Go Deep, coming out on @NetflixIsAJoke on 8/23! Add it to your list now! @goingdeepchadjt\u201d— Chad and JT Go Deep (@Chad and JT Go Deep) 1658246642
Chad and JT Go Deep
24 août
Lost Ollie
Mo
Queer Eye: Brazil
Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee
Selling The OC
Under Fire
Watch Out, We're Mad
25 août
Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 3
History 101: Saison 2
Rilakkuma's Theme Park Adventure
That's Amor
26 août
\u201cNetflix's Danish thriller movie Loving adults' trailer has dropped\n#Netflix \n#lovingadults\n\nWatch:https://t.co/rgqoEDeyOW\u201d— ZUQA Films Plus(ZUQA+) (@ZUQA Films Plus(ZUQA+)) 1655828527
Drive Hard: The Maloof Way
Loving Adults
Ludik
Me Time
Seoul Vibe
29 août
Under Her Control
Mighty Express: Saison 7
30 août
\u201cI Am a Killer Season 3 Renewed at\u00a0Netflix https://t.co/pPO8mPRSRL\u201d— Ava Regena (@Ava Regena) 1658336308
I AM A KILLER: Saison 3
31 août
\u201c\u00a1SE VIENE UN \u201cDOCUMENTAL\u201d!\ud83e\udd85\ud83e\udd29\n\nLa cuenta de Netflix confirm\u00f3 en sus redes sociales, que pr\u00f3ximamente sacar\u00e1n una \u201cdocuserie\u201d sobre el club Am\u00e9rica llamada \u201cAm\u00e9rica vs Am\u00e9rica\u201d\ud83e\udd2f\u201d— \ud83e\udd85\ud83c\udfc6 El HINCHA \ud83c\udfc6\ud83e\udd85\u26bd \u2122 (@\ud83e\udd85\ud83c\udfc6 El HINCHA \ud83c\udfc6\ud83e\udd85\u26bd \u2122) 1651185984
Club América vs Club América
Family Secrets
I Came By