Voici tous les films et séries qui s'ajoutent sur Netflix en août 2022

Pas besoin de réécouter ta série « confort » pour la 1000e fois!

​Look Both Ways. Droite : Locke and Key.

Chaque mois, plusieurs films et séries débarquent sur Netflix et pour savoir exactement quand tu peux regarder les nouveaux ajouts, la plateforme de streaming sort la liste complète avec les dates auxquelles le contenu devient disponible. Voici donc tout ce qui arrive sur Netflix en août 2022.

Pour t'éviter de passer de longues minutes à chercher quoi regarder, tu n'as qu'à prendre les titres qui te tentent en note et comme ça, tu sauras exactement quand t'installer confortablement devant ton écran avec ton bol de cochonneries.

1er août

Big Tree City

The Addams Family

Addams Family Values

Country Strong

Downsizing

Good Burger

The Italian Job

LEGO Friends: Heartlake Stories: Limited Series

Movie 43

Nocturnal Animals

Red Dawn (2012)

Tenet

We Were Soldiers

Young Adult

The Young and Prodigious T.S. Spivet


2 août

Never Have I Ever: Saison 3Netflix | Courtoisie

Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse

3 août

Buba

Clusterf**k: Woodstock '99

Don’t Blame Karma!

Good Morning, Verônica: Saison 2

4 août

Lady Tamara

KAKEGURUI TWIN

Super Giant Robot Brothers

Wedding Season

5 août

Carter

Darlings

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

The Sandman

6 août

Reclaim

7 août

Clara

Made In Italy

8 août

Code Name: Emperor

Team Zenko Go: Saison 2

9 août

I Just Killed My Dad

10 août

Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist

Heartsong

Indian Matchmaking: Saison 2

Instant Dream Home

Iron Chef Brazil

Locke & Key: Saison 3

School Tales The Series

11 août

DOTA: Dragon's Blood: Book 3

Stay on Board: The Leo Baker StoryUntold: Volume 2

13: The Musical

A Model Family

Day Shift

Never Have I Ever: Saison 3

15 août

Deepa & Anoop

16 août

Untold: Volume 2

17 août

High Heat

Look Both Ways

Royalteen

Unsuspicious

18 août

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 3

Inside the Mind of a Cat

Tekken: Bloodline

19 août

The Cuphead Show!: Partie 2

Echoes

The Girl in the Mirror (Alma)

Glow Up: Saison 4

Kleo

The Next 365 Days

20 août

Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar / The Final Alchemy | Official Trailer | Netflixwww.youtube.com

Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar

23 août

Chad and JT Go Deep

24 août

Lost Ollie

Mo

Queer Eye: Brazil

Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee

Selling The OC

Under Fire

Watch Out, We're Mad

25 août

Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 3

History 101: Saison 2

Rilakkuma's Theme Park Adventure

That's Amor

26 août

Drive Hard: The Maloof Way

Loving Adults

Ludik

Me Time

Seoul Vibe

29 août

Under Her Control

Mighty Express: Saison 7

30 août

I AM A KILLER: Saison 3

31 août

Club América vs Club América

Family Secrets

I Came By

