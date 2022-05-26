Reçois quotidiennement une infolettre contenant les nouvelles les plus importantes du Québec.

Voici tout ce qui débarque sur Netflix en juin pour tes séances de « binge-watching »

Journée de pluie? Pas de problème!

Éditrice, Narcity Québec
​Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area. Droite : The Umbrella Academy: Saison 3.
Courtoisie de Netflix

Durant le mois de juin, les activités pour s'occuper et sortir de la maison ne manquent pas dans la Belle Province, beau temps, mauvais temps. Mais même si l'appel du grand air se fait souvent sentir pendant la saison estivale, une soirée popcorn pour se détendre en fin de journée ou un week-end de binge-watching lorsque la pluie tombe, ça reste toujours un must. Les films et séries qui s'ajouteront à Netflix en juin ont d'ailleurs été dévoilés, alors tu peux déjà préparer ta bucket list.

Les fans de série seront comblé.es, car plusieurs saisons ont été annoncées comme la version coréenne de La Casa de Papel, la suite de The Umbrella Academy, la sixième saison de Peaky Blinders et bien d'autres seront disponibles.

Pour ce qui est des films, les documentaires, les comédies, les longs-métrages d'action et d'amour, entre autres, sont tous au menu. Il te reste juste à faire le plein de maïs soufflé!

1er juin

Before Tomorrow

Divergent

The Divergent Series: Allegiant

The Divergent Series: Insurgent

Edge of Seventeen

The Fast Runner

I Don't Know How She Does It

Kick-Ass

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

No Country for Old Men

The Photograph

Pretty Hard Cases: Saison 1

Rhymes for Young Ghouls

Sicario

The Snow Walker

Trolls World Tour

The Turning

Two Lovers and a Bear

Tyler Perry's Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor

THE WAY BACK

2 juin

Borgen - Power & Glory

Yuri Marçal: Honest Mistake

3 juin

As the Crow Flies

Bad Neighbours 2

Beethoven

Charlie Wilson's War

Floor Is Lava: Saison 2

Interceptor

The Little Rascals

Mr. Good: Cop or Crook?

The Perfect Mother

Straight Outta Compton

Surviving Summer

Two Summers

6 juin

Action Pack: Saison 2

Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill

7 juin

That's My Time with David Letterman. That's My Time with David Letterman.Courtoisie de Netflix

That's My Time with David Letterman

8 juin

Baby Fever

Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis

Hustle

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey

9 juin

Rhythm + Flow France

Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration

10 juin

Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness

Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute

First Kill

Happiest Season

Intimacy

Peaky Blinders: Saison 6

Trees of Peace

11 juin

Amy Schumer's Parental Advisory

13 juin

Charlie's Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures

Charlie's Colorforms City: Miss Weather and Friends

The Great Canadian Baking Show: Saison 5

Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends

14 juin

Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live

Halftime

15 juin

Centauro

Den of Thieves

God's Favorite Idiot

Heart Parade

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend

Maldivas

Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet

The War Next-door: Saison 2

The Wrath of God

16 juin

Dead End: Paranormal Park

Karma's World Music Videos: Saison 2

Love & Anarchy: Saison 2

Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta

Snoop Dogg's F*cn Around Comedy Special

17 juin

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Rainbow High: Saison 2

She: Saison 2

Spiderhead

You Don't Know Me

18 juin

Alchemy of Souls

SPRIGGAN

19 juin

Civil

The Devil's Advocate

Heartland: Saison 15

20 juin

Doom Of Love

21 juin

The Future Of

Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual

22 juin

Bruna Louise: Demolition

The Hidden Lives of Pets

Love & Gelato

Marvel's The Avengers

ONE PIECE: Nouveaux épisodes

Snowflake Mountain

The Umbrella Academy: Saison 3

23 juin

Best of the Fest

First Class

Queen

24 juin

Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Saison 2

The Man from Toronto

Man Vs Bee

Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area

RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars: Saison 6

27 juin

Cafe Minamdang

28 juin

Blasted

Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy

29 juin

BEAUTY

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Pirate Gold of Adak Island 9

The Upshaws: Saison 2 partie 1

BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy

Sharkdog: Saison 2

À noter que l'écriture inclusive est utilisée pour la rédaction de nos articles. Pour en apprendre plus sur le sujet, tu peux consulter la page de l'OQLF.

