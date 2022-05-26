Voici tout ce qui débarque sur Netflix en juin pour tes séances de « binge-watching »
Journée de pluie? Pas de problème!
Durant le mois de juin, les activités pour s'occuper et sortir de la maison ne manquent pas dans la Belle Province, beau temps, mauvais temps. Mais même si l'appel du grand air se fait souvent sentir pendant la saison estivale, une soirée popcorn pour se détendre en fin de journée ou un week-end de binge-watching lorsque la pluie tombe, ça reste toujours un must. Les films et séries qui s'ajouteront à Netflix en juin ont d'ailleurs été dévoilés, alors tu peux déjà préparer ta bucket list.
Les fans de série seront comblé.es, car plusieurs saisons ont été annoncées comme la version coréenne de La Casa de Papel, la suite de The Umbrella Academy, la sixième saison de Peaky Blinders et bien d'autres seront disponibles.
Pour ce qui est des films, les documentaires, les comédies, les longs-métrages d'action et d'amour, entre autres, sont tous au menu. Il te reste juste à faire le plein de maïs soufflé!
1er juin
Before Tomorrow
Divergent
The Divergent Series: Allegiant
The Divergent Series: Insurgent
Edge of Seventeen
The Fast Runner
I Don't Know How She Does It
Kick-Ass
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
No Country for Old Men
The Photograph
Pretty Hard Cases: Saison 1
Rhymes for Young Ghouls
Sicario
The Snow Walker
Trolls World Tour
The Turning
Two Lovers and a Bear
Tyler Perry's Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor
THE WAY BACK
2 juin
Borgen - Power & Glory
Yuri Marçal: Honest Mistake
3 juin
As the Crow Flies
Bad Neighbours 2
Beethoven
Charlie Wilson's War
Floor Is Lava: Saison 2
Interceptor
The Little Rascals
Mr. Good: Cop or Crook?
The Perfect Mother
Straight Outta Compton
Surviving Summer
Two Summers
6 juin
Action Pack: Saison 2
Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill
7 juin
That's My Time with David Letterman.Courtoisie de Netflix
That's My Time with David Letterman
8 juin
Baby Fever
Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis
Hustle
Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey
9 juin
Rhythm + Flow France
Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration
10 juin
Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness
Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute
First Kill
Happiest Season
Intimacy
Peaky Blinders: Saison 6
Trees of Peace
11 juin
Amy Schumer's Parental Advisory
13 juin
Charlie's Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures
Charlie's Colorforms City: Miss Weather and Friends
The Great Canadian Baking Show: Saison 5
Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends
14 juin
Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live
Halftime
15 juin
Centauro
Den of Thieves
God's Favorite Idiot
Heart Parade
Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend
Maldivas
Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet
The War Next-door: Saison 2
The Wrath of God
16 juin
Dead End: Paranormal Park
Karma's World Music Videos: Saison 2
Love & Anarchy: Saison 2
Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta
Snoop Dogg's F*cn Around Comedy Special
17 juin
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Rainbow High: Saison 2
She: Saison 2
Spiderhead
You Don't Know Me
18 juin
Alchemy of Souls
SPRIGGAN
19 juin
Civil
The Devil's Advocate
Heartland: Saison 15
20 juin
Doom Of Love
21 juin
\u201cWriter, actor, and comedian @ihatejoelkim is making his Netflix comedy special debut in Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual, and he is covering all the important topics in life. Personal heritage, his preference for threesomes, masturbation techniques - and a lot more. Arriving 6/21!\u201d— Netflix Is A Joke (@Netflix Is A Joke) 1651265482
The Future Of
Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual
22 juin
Bruna Louise: Demolition
The Hidden Lives of Pets
Love & Gelato
Marvel's The Avengers
ONE PIECE: Nouveaux épisodes
Snowflake Mountain
The Umbrella Academy: Saison 3
23 juin
Best of the Fest
First Class
Queen
24 juin
Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Saison 2
The Man from Toronto
Man Vs Bee
Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area
RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars: Saison 6
27 juin
\u201cThe new Netflix K-drama Cafe Minamdang is coming to Netflix in June around the world!\n\n#CafeMinamdang\n\nhttps://t.co/4D2YigcvM7\u201d— What's on Netflix (@What's on Netflix) 1653565819
Cafe Minamdang
28 juin
\u201cCristela Alonzo is back for her second Netflix comedy special, Middle Classy. With more money and a smile big enough to show off her hard earned new teeth, @Cristela9 is living the American Dream. Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy premieres globally on Netflix on June 28th, 2022.\u201d— Netflix Is A Joke (@Netflix Is A Joke) 1651611625
Blasted
Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy
29 juin
BEAUTY
Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Pirate Gold of Adak Island 9
The Upshaws: Saison 2 partie 1
BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy
Sharkdog: Saison 2
