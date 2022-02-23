Sections

Voici tous les films et séries qui débarquent sur Netflix en mars 2022

Tes soirées s'annoncent occupées!

Éditrice, Narcity Québec
Voici tous les films et séries qui débarquent sur Netflix en mars 2022
Courtoisie de Netflix

Si tu as l'impression d'avoir fait le tour de Netflix à quelques reprises, rassure-toi, puisque du nouveau contenu sort presque tous les jours pendant le mois de mars sur la plateforme de streaming. Voici donc une liste de tout ce qui débarque sur Netflix durant le mois qui accueille le printemps.

Oui, il va commencer à faire plus doux dehors, mais soyons honnêtes, une soirée Netflix ça reste un must peu importe la saison. Alors, jette un coup d'oeil sur les titres suivants pour savoir quoi ajouter à ta bucket list pour les prochaines semaines.

1er mars

Courtoisie de Netflix

The Guardians of Justice

Worst Roommate Ever

The Breakfast Club

Bridget Jones's Diary

Chalet Girl

Dead Man Down

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Girl with a Pearl Earring

Leap Year

Liar Liar

Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels

Merci pour tout

Secretary

She's All That

Ted

2 mars

Against The Ice

The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure

Savage Rhythm

3 mars

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: saison 2

Midnight at the Pera Palace

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: saison 2

Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale

The Weekend Away

Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show!

4 mars

The Invisible Thread

Lies and Deceit

Making Fun

Meskina

Pieces of Her

6 mars

Shameless (U.S.): saison 11

8 mars

Courtoisie de Netflix

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts: saison 2

Autumn Girl

Last One Standing

Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You

9 mars

The Andy Warhol Diaries

The Bombardment

Byron Baes

Queer Eye Germany

The Last Kingdom: saison 5

10 mars

Karma's World: saison 2

Kotaro Lives Alone

Love, Life & Everything in Between

11 mars

The Adam Project

The Flash: saison 8

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: saison 4

Life After Death with Tyler Henry

Once Upon a Time... Happily Never After

13 mars

The Last Samurai

Mad Max: Fury Road

Wedding Crashers

15 mars

Adam by Eve: A live in Animation

Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous.

Marilyn's Eyes

One Piece Film: Strong World

Team Zenko Go

16 mars

Pedal to Metal

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives

Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil's Central Bank

17 mars

Rescued by Ruby

Soil

18 mars

Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question

Animal: saison 2

Black Crab

Cracow Monsters

Eternally Confused and Eager for Love

The Flash: saison 8 (nouveaux épisodes)

Human Resources

Is It Cake?

Light the Night: partie 3

Standing Up

Top Boy: saison 2

Windfall

Without Saying Goodbye

Young, Famous & African

19 mars

The Invisible Man

21 mars

Courtoisie de Netflix

In Good Hands

22 mars

Courtoisie de Netflix

Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days

The Principles of Pleasure

23 mars

The Wedding Year

24 mars

Love Like the Falling Petals

25 mars

Bridgerton: saison 2

Transformers: BotBots

28 mars

Thermae Romae Novae

29 mars

Courtoisie de Netflix

Mighty Express: saison 6

Mike Epps: Indiana Mike

30 mars

Courtoisie de Netflix

All Hail

Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King

31 mars

A Walk Among the Tombstones

Casual: saisons 1à 4

Like a Boss

Super PupZ


meilleurs films netflix

12 films de la dernière année sur Netflix qui ont plus de 90 % sur Rotten Tomatoes

« Binge watch » des films tout le week-end > affronter la neige.🍿

Fear Street Partie 3 : 1666 I IMDB, L'arnaqueur de Tinder I Netflix

Le fait qu'il y ait énormément de choix sur Netflix fait en sorte que parfois, on finit par écouter la même chose que d'habitude puisque c'est mieux que de chercher le film idéal pendant trop longtemps. Si jamais tu as envie de ne rien faire d'autre que d'écouter la télé durant ton temps libre, cette liste est pour toi. Voici douze films sortis en 2021 et 2022 disponibles sur Netflix avec plus de 90 % sur Rotten Tomatoes.

Que tu aimes les documentaires, les drames ou les dessins animés, tu trouveras certainement ton compte avec certains de ces longs-métrages.

Continuer à lireShow less
stranger things 4 fr

Les dates de sortie de Stranger Things 4 parties 1 et 2 sont ENFIN dévoilées par Netflix

Presque 3 ans après la saison 3!

Netflix | YouTube

C'est en juillet 2019 que la troisième saison de la populaire série Stranger Things a fait ses débuts sur Netflix. Une pandémie et plus de deux ans et demi plus tard, la plateforme de streaming dévoile enfin les dates de sortie des parties un et deux de la saison quatre.

Au fil du temps, plusieurs informations ont été données au compte-goutte concernant cette suite tant attendue. Par exemple, nous savions que le shérif Jim Hopper est toujours en vie et qu'une cinquième saison est prévue.

Continuer à lireShow less
bridgerton netflix

La bande-annonce officielle de Bridgerton 2 est dévoilée par Netflix et on a déjà chaud

*Feint un évanouissement de lady* 💃🏻

Netflix France | YouTube

Alors que la première saison de la série d'époque Bridgerton a connu un succès monstre en décembre 2020, une suite débarque sur Netflix en mars 2022. Si jamais tu fais partie des 63 millions de foyers et même plus qui ont suivi l'amour brûlant entre Daphne et le duc Simon, prépare-toi pour un regain de romance puisque la bande-annonce officielle de la deuxième saison est dévoilée.

On se rappelle que cette série est basée sur les livres de l'autrice Julia Quinn et que tout comme ceux-ci, chaque saison suit l'un des membres de la famille Bridgerton en particulier.

Continuer à lireShow less
netflix fr

Ce film d'amour qui est parfait pour les coeurs brisés débarque bientôt sur Netflix

On ne dit jamais non à une rom-com!😍

Netflix | YouTube

Il n'y a jamais de mauvais moment pour regarder des films quétaines à l'eau de rose. Que tu sois en couple depuis des années, récemment célibataire ou tout nouvellement en amour, ce film d'amour débarque bientôt sur Netflix et on peut tous et toutes compatir avec le coeur brisé de la protagoniste.

La bande-annonce de la comédie néerlandaise Meskina est sortie le 10 février et c'est le 4 mars que ce long-métrage arrive à l'écran.

Continuer à lireShow less
