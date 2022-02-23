Voici tous les films et séries qui débarquent sur Netflix en mars 2022
Tes soirées s'annoncent occupées!
Si tu as l'impression d'avoir fait le tour de Netflix à quelques reprises, rassure-toi, puisque du nouveau contenu sort presque tous les jours pendant le mois de mars sur la plateforme de streaming. Voici donc une liste de tout ce qui débarque sur Netflix durant le mois qui accueille le printemps.
Oui, il va commencer à faire plus doux dehors, mais soyons honnêtes, une soirée Netflix ça reste un must peu importe la saison. Alors, jette un coup d'oeil sur les titres suivants pour savoir quoi ajouter à ta bucket list pour les prochaines semaines.
1er mars
The Guardians of Justice
Worst Roommate Ever
The Breakfast Club
Bridget Jones's Diary
Chalet Girl
Dead Man Down
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Girl with a Pearl Earring
Leap Year
Liar Liar
Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels
Merci pour tout
Secretary
She's All That
Ted
2 mars
Against The Ice
The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure
Savage Rhythm
3 mars
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: saison 2
Midnight at the Pera Palace
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: saison 2
Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale
The Weekend Away
Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show!
4 mars
The Invisible Thread
Lies and Deceit
Making Fun
Meskina
Pieces of Her
6 mars
Shameless (U.S.): saison 11
8 mars
An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts: saison 2
Autumn Girl
Last One Standing
Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You
9 mars
The Andy Warhol Diaries
The Bombardment
Byron Baes
Queer Eye Germany
The Last Kingdom: saison 5
10 mars
Karma's World: saison 2
Kotaro Lives Alone
Love, Life & Everything in Between
11 mars
The Adam Project
The Flash: saison 8
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: saison 4
Life After Death with Tyler Henry
Once Upon a Time... Happily Never After
13 mars
The Last Samurai
Mad Max: Fury Road
Wedding Crashers
15 mars
Adam by Eve: A live in Animation
Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous.
Marilyn's Eyes
One Piece Film: Strong World
Team Zenko Go
16 mars
Pedal to Metal
Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives
Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil's Central Bank
17 mars
Rescued by Ruby
Soil
18 mars
Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question
Animal: saison 2
Black Crab
Cracow Monsters
Eternally Confused and Eager for Love
The Flash: saison 8 (nouveaux épisodes)
Human Resources
Is It Cake?
Light the Night: partie 3
Standing Up
Top Boy: saison 2
Windfall
Without Saying Goodbye
Young, Famous & African
19 mars
The Invisible Man
21 mars
In Good Hands
22 mars
Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days
The Principles of Pleasure
23 mars
The Wedding Year
24 mars
Love Like the Falling Petals
25 mars
Bridgerton: saison 2
Transformers: BotBots
28 mars
Thermae Romae Novae
29 mars
Mighty Express: saison 6
Mike Epps: Indiana Mike
30 mars
All Hail
Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King
31 mars
A Walk Among the Tombstones
Casual: saisons 1à 4
Like a Boss
Super PupZ