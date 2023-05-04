Frontier’s Unlimited Summer Flight Pass Is On Sale For Cheap & It’s Pure Last-Minute Chaos
Fly as much as you’d like! ✈️
Can you imagine being able to jump on an airplane and embark on all the new adventures you’d want to without paying each time? Budget airline Frontier has its GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Summer Pass that lets you do just that, and it’s currently on sale for cheap…but there’s one catch.
The unlimited pass typically sells for $999, but you have until May 31 to get it for $499. This ticket gets you all the flights you want to take through September 30, 2023, with access to 75 different U.S. destinations and international trips to places like Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America.
"Since we launched the pass three weeks ago, many GoWild! pass holders have already taken multiple trips for reasons ranging from visits with family and friends to spontaneous day trips, to exploring new destinations throughout the U.S. and beyond," said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial at Frontier Airlines, in a press release.
How does Frontier Airlines GoWild! pass work?
Here are the steps to use your unlimited flight pass with Frontier this summer:
- You need to buy your GoWild! pass
- Once you buy the pass, you need to log into your Frontier Miles account
- You can visit www.flyfrontier.com after to search and book your flight. (With this pass, you’ll pay $0.01 in airfare plus taxes, fees, and charges at the time of your booking.)
- Fly!
- You can repeat these steps as much as you want to and as long as your pass is still valid.
What are some of the perks the Frontier Airlines GoWild! pass holders can enjoy?
Some of the several benefits pass holders can enjoy include unlimited flights while the pass is valid, access to domestic and international destinations, using this pass will keep your travel miles from expiring, and low prices, among others.
It’s important to note that, with this pass, flights are booked and confirmed the day before the departure for domestic travel and ten days before for international travel. So, get ready for some fun last-minute chaos!
Things to know about Frontier Airline GoWild! pass
According to the airline, it’s important for travelers planning to purchase this pass to know the following:
- Pass holders can now book and fly their trips
- Non-promotional flights can be booked and confirmed one day before departure for domestic trips and ten days before for international trips
- Travelers must book their trips through www.flyfrontier.com
- Flights are subject to blackout periods
- Trips under this pass don’t include add-ons
- Travelers have access to all the domestic and international destinations that Frontier flies to
- Taxes, fees, and additional charges apply when booking a flight
- The fare for pass holders is $0.01
- Flights and seats are subject to availability
- Travelers using the pass are not eligible to earn miles or status
- Traveler’s miles won’t be affected and expiration dates will be extended
- This unlimited travel pass is not transferable
- The pass will renew unless you cancel
- You must be 18 years or older and a resident of the United States to purchase the pass
As part of the current sale, Frontier Airlines is allowing travelers to book their trips in advance.
"Pass holders can visit FlyFrontier.com between now and May 16 to book flights early for travel through June 8 without the standard advance reservation window of one day prior to departure for domestic travel and 10 days prior to departure for international travel," the airline states.
Happy unlimited travels!
