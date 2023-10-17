You Can Get Canada's New Green Toonie & Black $2 Coin By Trading Your Old Unused Coins
Swap your old quarters and dimes for colourful new coins!
If you still haven't found new loonies and toonies in your change, the Royal Canadian Mint is letting you trade in your old unused coins for them.
So, that means you can get Canada's new coin that's green and the new toonie that's almost entirely black along with a few more circulation coins!
The Royal Canadian Mint is holding coin exchanges this week and people are being invited to trade their pocket change and collect new coins that have been released in 2023 and 2022.
You can swap your unused coins on October 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Canada Post office located at 10 Place du Commerce in Brossard.
Then, on October 19, the coin exchange is happening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Canada Post location at 1974 Saint-Catherine Street West in Montreal.
According to the Mint, there will be a limit on how many coins guests can exchange while supplies last.
These coin exchanges are cash-only transactions and any Canadian circulation coin or banknote will be accepted for the swap.
You can trade in your old dimes, nickels, quarters, loonies or toonies that you haven't used yet — or probably won't ever use — to get the new coins.
Also, you can hand over Canadian banknotes, like a $5 bill, and receive a bunch of coins in exchange.
The Mint told Narcity that coin swaps are "equivalent value exchanges" which means any combination of coins or banknotes adding up to $1 and $2 are allowed to be exchanged for the loonies and toonies.
The green toonie that's available through the coin exchange was minted to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day.
This new $2 coin features three unique and colourful designs that represent First Nations, Inuit and Métis people and communities.
Not only are there red, orange, white and black hues on the Canadian coin, but the inner core of the toonie is also coloured green instead of gold.
It's still surrounded by the usual silver outer band that toonies have though.
If you're looking to trade in your coins for the black toonie honouring Queen Elizabeth II, you'll be getting a really unique $2 coin!
It has the traditional toonie design — a gold core with a polar bear on one side and the queen on the other — but the silver outer ring is black instead.
That's meant to be reminiscent of a mourning armband.
You can also get the new $2 coin that's splashed with orange, blue, brown and white on the core.
The Royal Canadian Mint shared that this toonie is in honour of Jean Paul Riopelle, one of the most influential artists of the mid-20th century in Canada and around the world.
Recently, the Royal Mint also released a new loonie celebrating Elsie MacGill who is known as the "Queen of the Hurricanes."
It features MacGill and the Hawker Hurricane fighter plane that she helped produce during WWII.
Surrounded by gold, the plane is coloured green and brown representing military camo and it has blue and red accents.
The Royal Canadian Mint typically holds coin exchanges across the country after new coins are put into circulation so if you can't make it to these events, there could be more coming soon!