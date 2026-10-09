Halton police in Ontario uses AI in hiring, training 911 call takers

Halton police uses AI to test 911 applicants
Halton police uses AI to test 911 applicants
A Halton Regional Police logo is shown on a vehicle in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan
Writer

Halton regional police in Ontario say they are using artificial intelligence in the recruitment and training of 911 call takers and dispatchers.

They say American AI firm GovWorx provides the technology to create emergency call simulations to help 911 applicants improve their decision-making, communication and crisis management skills.

Halton police say the use of AI in the hiring of 911 communicators reduces candidate evaluation time by 50 per cent.

They say the force is the first in Canada to use AI in training for 911 call takers and dispatchers.

Halton police started using another AI technology called SARA AI to take certain types of non-emergency phone calls.

They say the bot has answered 95,367 calls so far this year and sent more than 2,470 text messages to people to report events through alternate means like websites or the collision reporting centre.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Old Age Security payments are increasing for the rest of 2026 and here's how much you can get

This boost reflects cost-of-living increases.

Costco has Kirkland Signature Halloween candy that's cheaper than name-brand items

Reese's, Snickers, Twix, Rockets and more!

The northern lights are forecast almost everywhere in Canada tonight

Most provinces could get a "more intense" aurora in the night sky!

14 products that I always buy at Costco even though I hate shopping there

A few Kirkland Signature items are better than name brands!

Two house explosions shake Hamilton, send three people to hospital

Two separate house explosions rock Hamilton

This tiny lakeside village near Ottawa has cozy cafes and spectacular fall colours

Make this your next fall day-trip spot. 🍁

Edmonton mayor lashes out as Alberta tells city to roll back infill housing rules

Alberta orders Edmonton to change housing policy

Canadian investor and philanthropist Stephen Jarislowsky dies at age 101

Investor, philanthropist Stephen Jarislowsky dies