Heavy rain in forecast as warnings issued for Metro Vancouver, B.C. coast
Heavy rainfall is in the forecast for parts of the British Columbia coast, including Metro Vancouver, with some areas expecting up to 100 millimetres of precipitation.
Environment Canada issued the rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver north of the Fraser River, Howe Sound, western Vancouver Island and the central B.C. coast, including Bella Bella and Bella Coola as well as inland portions of the North Coast.
The heaviest rain is expected along the west coast of Vancouver Island and the central coast, while Vancouver, Burnaby, Coquitlam and the North Shore may get up to 70 millimetres.
The rain comes as part of an arriving frontal system that's also expected to bring strong winds across the regions.
The system is expected to arrive Monday and pass over the north and central coast by afternoon, while Metro Vancouver and western Vancouver Island will see heavy rain lasting into Tuesday morning.
Environment Canada says the rain will cause pooling water on roads and may create a "significant" impact on commuters.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2026.
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