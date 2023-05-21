memorial day

Here's What's Open & Closed On Memorial Day In The US For The Long Weekend

Start planning your holiday weekend now!

Desk Editor, Texas
A Target Store. Right: Inside a Starbucks location.

A Target Store. Right: Inside a Starbucks location.

Jerry Coli | Dreamstime,Tea | Dreamstime

Memorial Day is around the corner, and while many enjoy their long weekend away from the city in a quaint or picturesque small town, others might want to use that extra day off from work to finish some tasks.

Every last Monday of May, the United States observes Memorial Day, a holiday dedicated to honor those who died while serving in the military. This year, Memorial Day will take place on Monday, May 29.

If you’re planning to visit some stores, restaurants, malls, or even a government building, make sure you’re informed about the closures or special schedules many businesses might have during that day.

With that in mind, here is everything you need to know about what place will be open or closed on Memorial Day in the country.

Grocery Stores

Target: Open. (Check locations here)

Walmart: Open. (Check locations here)

Trader Joe's: Open. (Check locations here)

Aldi: Open with reduced hours. (Check locations here)

Costco: Closed.

H-E-B: Open. (Check locations here)

Publix: Open. (Check locations here)

Sam's Club: Open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Check locations here)

Whole Foods: Open. (Check locations here)

Liquor Stores

Specs: Open. (Check locations here)

Total Wine & More: Open. (Check locations here)

Twin Liquors: Open. (Check locations here)

Retail Stores

T.J. Maxx: Open. (Check locations here)

Dollar Tree: Open. (Check locations here)

HomeGoods: Open. (Check locations here)

Marshalls: Open. (Check locations here)

Nordstrom: Open. (Check locations here)

Sephora: Open. (Check locations here)

Ulta: Open. (Check locations here)

Ross: Open. (Check locations here)

IKEA: Open. (Check locations here)

Home Depot: Open. (Check locations here)

Lowe's: Open. (Check locations here)

Government Services

USPS: Closed.

Things To Do

Disney World: Open.

Universal Studios: Open.

Busch Gardens: Open.

Fernanda Leon
Desk Editor, Texas
Fernanda Leon is an Editor for Narcity’s USA Desk focused on Texas and is based in El Paso, Texas.
Loading...