Here's What's Open & Closed On Memorial Day In The US For The Long Weekend
Start planning your holiday weekend now!
Memorial Day is around the corner, and while many enjoy their long weekend away from the city in a quaint or picturesque small town, others might want to use that extra day off from work to finish some tasks.
Every last Monday of May, the United States observes Memorial Day, a holiday dedicated to honor those who died while serving in the military. This year, Memorial Day will take place on Monday, May 29.
If you’re planning to visit some stores, restaurants, malls, or even a government building, make sure you’re informed about the closures or special schedules many businesses might have during that day.
With that in mind, here is everything you need to know about what place will be open or closed on Memorial Day in the country.
Grocery Stores
Target: Open. (Check locations here)
Walmart: Open. (Check locations here)
Trader Joe's: Open. (Check locations here)
Aldi: Open with reduced hours. (Check locations here)
Costco: Closed.
H-E-B: Open. (Check locations here)
Publix: Open. (Check locations here)
Sam's Club: Open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Check locations here)
Whole Foods: Open. (Check locations here)
Liquor Stores
Specs: Open. (Check locations here)
Total Wine & More: Open. (Check locations here)
Twin Liquors: Open. (Check locations here)
Retail Stores
T.J. Maxx: Open. (Check locations here)
Dollar Tree: Open. (Check locations here)
HomeGoods: Open. (Check locations here)
Marshalls: Open. (Check locations here)
Nordstrom: Open. (Check locations here)
Sephora: Open. (Check locations here)
Ulta: Open. (Check locations here)
Ross: Open. (Check locations here)
IKEA: Open. (Check locations here)
Home Depot: Open. (Check locations here)
Lowe's: Open. (Check locations here)
Government Services
USPS: Closed.
Things To Do
Disney World: Open.
Universal Studios: Open.
Busch Gardens: Open.