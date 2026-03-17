Spring starts at Home Hardware: Save on cleaning & garden must-haves
It's the perfect time to tackle those projects and refresh your space.
From freshening up your space indoors to reworking your yard for the warmer months, spring has a way of turning small ideas into full-fledged projects — and most of them start with a trip to the hardware store.
From March 12 to April 8, Home Hardware stores across Canada are hosting the Bring Spring Home Event, with savings on spring-cleaning and lawn-and-garden essentials.
Save on spring-cleaning supplies
A seasonal reset often begins with the basics. If you've been meaning to replace worn-out supplies or commit to a proper top-to-bottom clean, this is a practical time to restock.
At Home Hardware, you can save 15% on select Vileda mops, $50 on select Bissell vacuums and 15% on all Windex cleaners. There are also savings of 25% on all Spray Nine cleaners and 15% on all Weiman cleaners.
Getting your yard ready
Time to tackle your garden projects. Courtesy of David Pike/The Co-Lab
Whether you're topping up soil, replacing tools or preparing equipment for heavier tasks, being ready before the season ramps up can make those first productive weekends easier.
Between March 12 and April 8, you can save up to 50% on Pro-Mix soils, up to 50% on Fiskars garden tools and up to 50% on select Home Essentials garden tools. There are also savings of up to $200 on Benchmark chainsaws, log splitters and pressure washers.
For projects big and small
Get a great deal on supplies for your garden makeover. Courtesy of David Pike/The Co-Lab
Spring is also when longer-term home projects start moving from idea to action. From deck builds to outdoor updates and general repairs around the home, it's a season that naturally lends itself to getting things done.
Home Hardware carries materials and tools for these projects, and in-store teams can offer advice as you plan your next steps.
The Bring Spring Home Event runs from March 12 to April 8 at Home Hardware stores across Canada.
If a home reset has been on your mind, this might be the nudge to finally get started.
You can browse products or learn more at Home Hardware