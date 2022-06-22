NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

jumbo floating boat

Hong Kong's Iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant Just Capsized & It's Totally Underwater Now

It's not floating anymore...

Global Staff Writer
Hong Kong's Jumbo floating restaurant.

Hong Kong's Jumbo floating restaurant.

Jonathan Wilson | Dreamstime

Hong Kong's most famous floating landmark has hit rock bottom -- literally!

The Jumbo Kingdom floating restaurant boat, one of the Hong Kong's most popular eateries, sank into the harbor over the weekend, after a mishap occurred while the old ship was being towed away.

Aberdeen Restaurant Enterprises, the boat's parent company, explained that the three-story vessel sank on Sunday, near the Paracel Islands after encountering "adverse conditions" which caused an influx of water, CNN reported.

The floating restaurant had been recently decommissioned after a 50-year run, and it was being towed away to a shipyard when it capsized in the South China Sea.

"The water depth at the scene is over 1,000 meters, making it extremely difficult to carry out salvage works," Aberdeen Restaurant Enterprises said.

The restaurant closed up in March 2020 due to the pandemic, its website shows.

People took to Twitter to post the moment when the ship was being towed away after half a century at the harbour.

"End of an icon," said @jonnnyw in a tweet, with a timelapse of the vessel being pulled away from its location.

Others shared their experiences and memories from dining on the boat, which according to CNN had a 2,000-person capacity.

The restaurant has seen more than 30 million guests come through over the years, according to its website. Many celebrities have also visited the ship, including Queen Elizabeth II and Tom Cruise.

While the main restaurant boat underwater, CNN reported that two associated boats are still operational.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...