A Texas Construction Company Ranked Ninth Best To Work For In 2022 & They Have Job Openings
They are hiring people in sales, IT, marketing and design across the US!
The day-to-day monotony of a job can often feel like a drag if the workplace vibes are off, or the corporation as a whole treats its employees badly.
This year, Great Place to Work ranked 100 of the best companies in the United States that are currently featured on the Fortune 500 list.
The organizations were ranked based on the responses from both employee surveys, insights into company policies, and organizational data like demographics and the size of the workforce.
Making the ninth spot on the list is a Houston-based company, David Weekley Homes, the largest single-family home builder in the country, and they currently have job openings.
The construction company made the top 10 due to 96% of their employees saying they are happy working there, whereas the national average is 57%. 1,748 people are currently working there, based on their LinkedIn.
There are 19 David Weekley Homes office locations around America, including in four of Texas' major cities. Each one offers a range of different career paths listed on its website.
You can find positions in just about every aspect of home building, whether you want to participate in the hands-on designing or construction aspects, assist new home buyers to find a freshly built DWH house, or help out behind the scenes in office administration.
They also offer internships for college students and recent graduates.
Currently, the home-based office in Houston is hiring for multiple positions, like an Executive Assistant role that has awesome benefits, a college degree is not required, and you could experience some of the best work cultures in the U.S.