A Huge TV & Film Industry Strike Could Start Next Week With 60K Workers Walking Off The Job
An official with the workers' union told Narcity that a strike could be "incredibly disruptive."
A massive TV and film strike could start soon if a deal isn't made to prevent 60,000 workers in the entertainment industry from walking off the job.
The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) announced on October 13 that thousands of union members will start a nationwide strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on October 18 at 12:01 a.m. PT unless an agreement is reached.
BREAKING: Unless an Agreement is Reached, IATSE film & tv workers will begin a nationwide strike on Oct. 18 at 12:0… https://t.co/t0JMo5wdLD— IATSE // #IASolidarity (@IATSE // #IASolidarity) 1634136368.0
IATSE International President Matthew Loeb said in a statement that the union will continue the bargaining process to try and reach an agreement before the strike deadline.
"However, the pace of bargaining doesn't reflect any sense of urgency," he said. "Without an end date, we could keep talking forever. Our members deserve to have their basic needs addressed now."
The basic needs and core issues at the centre of this strike include reasonable rest periods, meal breaks and living wages.
Jonas Loeb, IATSE communications director, told Narcity that a strike could be "incredibly disruptive" in ways that are "difficult" to anticipate because it's so "unprecedented."
A week before this announcement was made, IATSE members at 36 local unions across the U.S. voted to authorize a strike if negotiations didn't result in a new contract for 60,000 film and TV workers. Voter turnout was 90% and 98.6% voted in support of authorizing a strike.
According to the Associated Press, this strike would mean a bunch of TV and film productions would stop filming, affecting productions all over North America.