Hurricane Sam Could Bring 'Torrential Rains' & Strong Winds If It Makes Its Way To Canada
Impacts could be felt by Sunday or Monday. 🌀
Parts of Canada could be in for a soaking if Hurricane Sam, which is currently churning in the Atlantic Ocean, heads towards the east coast.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said on September 28 that the storm is a "powerful" category four hurricane and impacts could be felt in Atlantic Canada by the weekend. According to the Canadian Hurricane Centre, as of September 27, it's still uncertain if the storm will impact land but if it does, it probably won't be until Sunday or Monday.
🌀 The CHC continues to monitor the progress of major #HurricaneSam this week. Still uncertain if it will impact la… https://t.co/guqxaycvxx— ECCC Canadian Hurricane Centre (@ECCC Canadian Hurricane Centre) 1632786122.0
"The most likely scenario is that Sam will track well south and east of Newfoundland. This track would bring dangerous ocean conditions to the region, but minimal impacts to land with just rain showers and gusty winds possible," said Doug Gillham, a meteorologist with The Weather Network.
However, he noted that since this is still a couple of days away, it's too early to rule out Hurricane Sam moving to the west closer to the Atlantic region in Canada and even tracking into Newfoundland. If that does happen, Gillham said the storm would bring "torrential rains and a risk for hurricane-force winds" to the region.
This means Hurricane Sam could impact parts of Canada just a couple of weeks after Hurricane Larry made landfall in Newfoundland as a category one storm and caused damage.