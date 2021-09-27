A 'Major' Hurricane Is Raging Over Atlantic Waters RN & It Could Be Heading For Canada
Best to be prepared!
Another intense hurricane is currently making its way over Atlantic waters and there's a chance it could be heading towards Canada's east coast over the next week.
The Canadian Hurricane Centre said in a tweet on Sunday, September 26 that it's keeping an eye on the progress of "major" Hurricane Sam.
🌀 The CHC will be monitoring the progress of major #HurricaneSam this week. It is still too early to know if it wi… https://t.co/kwviQc9GYU— ECCC Canadian Hurricane Centre (@ECCC Canadian Hurricane Centre) 1632699955.0
Although the centre admits that it's still too early to tell whether the hurricane will affect Atlantic Canada, "if it does affect the region, it would not likely be till next Sunday."
As of Monday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the hurricane was about 1,200 kilometres east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands with maximum winds near 205 km/h.
"This motion is expected to continue for the next few days, with an increase in forward speed beginning on Thursday," said the NHC. They also confirmed in the update that Sam is currently a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.
"The most likely scenario is that Sam will recurve and stay out to sea and not be a major threat to Atlantic Canada. However, this is still nearly a week away and it is possible that Sam will track further to the north and west and have a significant impact on southern and eastern parts of the region, with the highest risk being southeastern Newfoundland Sunday or Monday of next week," said Dr. Doug Gillham, a meteorologist at The Weather Network.
This comes on the heels of Hurricane Larry, which hit Newfoundland earlier this month causing widespread damage.
According to TWN, Sam is the seventh hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season and "hurricane season traditionally runs from June 1st to Nov. 30, with substantial flexibility on either side of that range."