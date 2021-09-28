Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Real Estate
canadian housing market

It's More Expensive To Rent Than Own A Home In Canada & It's Costing Some People Big Bucks

Here's how much you're losing out on.

It's More Expensive To Rent Than Own A Home In Canada & It's Costing Some People Big Bucks
Vladislav Mavrin | Dreamstime, Harold Stiver | Dreamstime

If you're in a position to choose between buying or renting a home in Canada, you may want to become a homeowner if you like saving money.

A recent report from Royal LePage found that on average, homeowners paid $769 less per month than renters in the second quarter of 2021.

The data used in the study provides estimates of "fair market value", market rents, and property taxes for communities across Canada, for seven different house types.

"For those who are able to secure a sufficient down payment, it is more financially beneficial to buy a home in Canada than to rent over the long term, in 91 per cent of cases analyzed," said the study.

In the few instances where it was more beneficial to rent rather than own, the neighbourhoods were in expensive areas with luxury homes.

"Historically, home ownership has been very profitable for Canadians, many of whom have factored their real estate investments into their retirement planning," said Karen Yolevski, chief operating officer of Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd. "Owning a home is widely viewed as a means to save money and build equity."

From Your Site Articles

Average House Prices In Canada Could Soar To Over $700K In 2022 With A 'Record' Low Supply

Buying a home just keeps getting more expensive! 🏡

Dillon Kydd | Unsplash, Juan Rojas | Unsplash

If you're looking to buy a place of your own sometime soon, average house prices in Canada are expected to continuing rising and soar to over $700,000 next year, so good luck!

The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) has updated its forecast on home sales activity across the country for 2021 and 2022, and it predicts there will be price increases in both years, with supply being at "record lows."

Keep Reading Show less

Canadian Rental Prices Continue To Climb & These 14 Cities Have Seen The Biggest Increase

And no, Toronto is not on the list!

Spiroview Inc. | Dreamstime, Benkrut | Dreamstime

It's no secret that Canadian rental prices can be costly, and in multiple cities from coast to coast, the monthly cost for a one-bedroom has seen a recent jump.

According to the Zumper Canadian Rent Report that came out on September 15, a total of 14 cities from the West Coast to the East Coast have seen a recent uptick in the cost of rent.

Keep Reading Show less

Vancouver Is Apparently The Eviction Capital Of Canada & No Other City Comes Close

Single fathers are particularly at risk.

Irina Brester | Dreamstime

New research shows that Vancouver is in the first place spot when it comes to rental evictions in Canada.

According to a report from UBC, the West Coast city beats out other big cities, with Vancouver's five-year eviction rate at 10.5% compared to 5.8% in Toronto and 4.2% in Montreal.

Keep Reading Show less

These Toronto Areas Have The Cheapest Townhouses RN In Case You've Been Thinking Of Buying

Dreams can come true!

Spiroview Inc. | Dreamstime

If you live in a downtown Toronto apartment, you can likely relate to dreaming of buying a roomy home and immediately feeling discouraged because of the price. But you might be able to finally make that dream a reality.

A new Strata report lists areas in and around the 6ix where condo townhouses are the cheapest.

Keep Reading Show less