Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - People
jagmeet singh

Jagmeet Singh Is Back On TikTok & Taking Aim At Justin Trudeau's 'All Talk' Government

"It gets meaner and meaner each time, baby."

Jagmeet Singh Is Back On TikTok & Taking Aim At Justin Trudeau's 'All Talk' Government
thejagmeetsingh | TikTok

He's back and he's not pulling any punches! Jagmeet Singh's latest TikTok has him taking aim at Justin Trudeau's government for being "all talk no action."

After the throne speech on November 23 where the federal government outlined its plans including one for making housing more affordable, Singh took to TikTok and posted a video of him lipsynching to "Number One Spot" by Ludacris.

@thejagmeetsingh

It’s gets meaner and meaner each time #ludacris

The first shot is of Singh sitting at a desk with overlayed text that reads, "Hoping to bring in Pharmacare, dental care and real steps to tackle the housing crisis."

He's happily nodding along to the song and mouths the lyrics, "Yeah, baby! Yeah."

However, that happiness faded in the next shot where the NDP leader is walking into a room with a caption that reads, "The Justin Trudeau government's all talk no action approach."

"Back again," Singh lipsynchs then. "It gets meaner and meaner each time, baby."

While he posts about politics and critiques of the prime minister on TikTok quite often, Singh also gets pretty personal and shares a lot of videos about his home life, his wife and his family.

He has videos of how he does his top knot, his cooking skills and how to pronounce his name. He's also taken part in quite a few TikTok trends including the flip the switch challenge and skateboarding to "Dreams" by Fleetwood Mac.

Even though he posts a lot of videos, Singh has admitted that his brother is better at TikTok than he is. How humble!

From Your Site Articles

Stanley Tucci & John Krasinski Are Brothers-In-Law & That's One TikToker's Happy Thought

They even celebrate Thanksgiving together 🦃

@stanleytucci | Instagram

Just when we thought nothing could be wilder than Cameron Diaz and Nicole Richie being sisters-in-law, we get hit with the news that Stanley Tucci and John Krasinski are related through their wives.

Turns out they're both members of the Blunt family through marriage. Krasinki is married to actor Emily Blunt while Tucci is with her sister, Felicity.

Keep Reading Show less

Video Of A Live Turkey & A Cooked Bird Has TikTokers Feeling Weird About Thanksgiving

Do you think it knows?

@our10acres | TikTok

Well, this is awkward.

The owner of a live turkey let the bird check out a cooked Thanksgiving bird in the oven, and the clip has left many people with complicated feelings on TikTok.

Keep Reading Show less

I Ordered A 'Wayne Gretzky' Coffee From Tim Hortons & It Tastes Like Regret (PHOTO)

But I kept drinking it??

Sarah Rohoman | Narcity

When I discovered that multiple people on TikTok had ordered the "Wayne Gretzky" coffee at Tim Hortons, I knew it was something I needed to try ASAP.

The coffee in question gets its name from the fact that you order it with nine creams and nine sugars, which is a reference to The Great One's jersey number of 99.

Keep Reading Show less

Here's How Justin Trudeau's Government Plans To Make Buying A House In Canada More Affordable

Housing affordability is a top priority for the government.

@justinpjtrudeau | Instagram, Dillon Kydd | Unsplash

The federal government is planning to make buying a house in Canada more affordable and explained how it would get done.

During the throne speech on November 23 that opened the new session of parliament, Justin Trudeau's re-elected government outlined their goals and how they'll achieve them which included steps to reach housing affordability.

Keep Reading Show less