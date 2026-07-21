Jewish group accuses Ottawa of 'double standard' in criticism of Israel
A major Jewish lobby group is accusing the Carney government of maintaining a "double standard" by condemning Israel's large-scale detention of Palestinians but not repression by brutal dictatorships.
The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs says Prime Minister Mark Carney's opposition to what he called "lecturing countries from afar" on human rights seems to apply to Saudi Arabia and Turkey but not to Israel.
The group was responding to a joint statement by Canada and European nations raising the alarm over the 9,000 Palestinians detained by Israel, often without trial.
Canada is among the countries expressing concern about the plight of prominent Palestinian doctor Hussam Abu Safiya, whose lawyer says he is in critical condition after being detained by Israel without any charges.
The joint statement urged Israel to follow its own Supreme Court ruling and allow Red Cross access to Palestinian detainees, noting that Israel is accused of depriving them of adequate food and medical care.
Israel rejects claims it is systemically mistreating prisoners from the Palestinian territories it occupies, despite widespread reports by human rights groups that they are subject to abuse and sexual assault.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2026.
By Dylan Robertson | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.