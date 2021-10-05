Trending Tags

Justin Bieber Is Launching A Line Of Pre-Rolled Joints In A Nod To One Of His Biggest Songs

♫ I got my peaches out in Georgia ♫

Justin Bieber Is Launching A Line Of Pre-Rolled Joints In A Nod To One Of His Biggest Songs
@justinbieber | Instagram, Syda Productions | Dreamstime

In his hit song "Peaches," Justin Bieber sings "I got my peaches out in Georgia, [...] I get my weed from California," and now you, too, can get in on the California bud.

On Monday, October 4, the U.S.-based cannabis company Palms announced its collaboration with Bieber on a line of limited edition pre-rolls called "Peaches."

According to an Instagram post, Peaches is available in Indica, Sativa and Hybrid and all strains are grown indoors. Every pack even comes with a fancy custom lighter.

"With this limited edition pre-roll collaboration, Justin & Palms are proud to be supporting the Last Prisoner Project and Veterans Walk and Talk," reads the Palms website.

So far though, it looks like the product is only available in the U.S., so Canadians may have to wait to try the collab.

This article’s right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

