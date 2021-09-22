Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
EN - People
justin trudeau

Justin Trudeau Finally Met The Guy Who's Been Impersonating Him All Over TikTok (VIDEO)

Apparently Sophie Grégoire Trudeau has a favourite!

Justin Trudeau Finally Met The Guy Who's Been Impersonating Him All Over TikTok (VIDEO)
@narcitycanada | Instagram, @narcitycanada | Instagram

You might've seen the hilariously spot-on Justin Trudeau impressions on TikTok by user Stephen Kalyn. Now, the two guys have finally met — and it turns out that the PM has seen the videos!

At one of Trudeau's campaign stops, the pair got to talk about the impersonations Kalyn has done and the prime minister even had a compliment for his lookalike. "Great hair," Trudeau said, to which Kalyn responded that "it's like looking in a mirror."

While meeting Kalyn, Trudeau revealed that Sophie Grégoire Trudeau actually has a favourite TikTok impersonation.

"Sophie loved the fur coat bit. She totally did," he said.

When Narcity spoke with Kalyn about his TikToks earlier this year, he said that his favourite video was the one he did of Trudeau leaving a press conference to get a jacket.

"He says 'I have to model healthy behaviour,' he leaves and then there's just that awkward silence," Kalyn said.

Of course, Kalyn's version of events is a bit different. In his TikTok, he trips on the way to get his coat, leaves his mic on (which picks up a conversation with a fake Grégoire Trudeau in the house) and then comes out in a fur coat.

@stephenkalyn I'm sure everyone has seen the original video #fyp #viral #humor #canada #funny #
♬ original sound - Stephen

Before moving on to meeting more people, Trudeau had some final words of encouragement for Kalyn.

"Keep it up," he said. High praise from the man himself!

From Your Site Articles

These World Leaders Are Giving Props To Justin Trudeau After His Federal Election Win

"The UK and Canada are great friends..." 🇬🇧🇨🇦

@justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau has been re-elected as Canada's prime minister, and leaders from around the world are sending their congratulations.

According to a briefing from the White House, U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Trudeau on a phone call.

Keep Reading Show less

Here's What Has Gone Down In Toronto Since Election Results Started Rolling In

A lot has happened in the last 24 hours!

@justinptrudeau | Instagram, @fordnationdougford | Instagram

Justin Trudeau won last night's 2021 federal election with a minority government, and here's everything that's happened in Toronto in the last 24 hours.

From long lines to city officials' responses and where ridings stand as votes continue to be counted from mail-in ballots.

Keep Reading Show less

Canada's Election Results Are In & Here's How The Party Leaders Responded

"Canadians did not give Mr. Trudeau the majority mandate he wanted," Erin O'Toole said.

@jagmeetsingh | Instagram, @justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

Polls have closed, Canada's election results have come in and federal party leaders have responded to the outcome of the vote.

As of 12 p.m. ET on September 21, the Liberals are elected or leading in 158 ridings, the Conservatives in 119, the Bloc Québécois in 34, the NDP in 25, the Green in 2 and the People's Party in zero.

Keep Reading Show less

The Canadian Election Results Didn't Change Much But It Was Worth It For The Memes Alone

"This election could have been an email."

Gints Ivuskans | Dreamstime, Know Your Meme

After 36 days of campaign promises and zingers, the Canadian federal election results are in and the country is back where it started — with a predicted Liberal minority government.

Still, while the election was disappointing for many politicians, the true winner of the night was the internet. The election memes were startlingly on point, as residents roasted everything from the results and cost of the election to PPC Candidate Brock Crocker.

Keep Reading Show less