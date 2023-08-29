Lake Meredith In North Texas Has Beautiful Cliff Views And Scenic Hiking Trails You Need To Visit
Make the most out of the end of summer!
Are you looking to take one last road trip with your friends before summer ends? If you want to visit a sparkling lake surrounded by red rocky cliffs, plenty of hiking trails, and beautiful campsites, you need to head to Lake Meredith. Located in the plains of the Texas Panhandle, Lake Meredith is a gorgeous spot to hit for a weekend of swimming, hiking, and taking lots of scenic photos.
The lake is hidden behind hills and is filled with stunning coves. Visitors can swim in the lake, hike, and camp, which means you'll likely never be bored. There are ramps you can use on the lake to launch your own boat, free of charge.
If you need to rent a boat for the day, you can visit one of the local vendors to sort out a rental. If you are taking to the water, make sure your boat is fully equipped with all the necessary safety items.
Camping is conducted on a first-come-first-serve basis and you'll have plenty of options to get a gorgeous view. You can choose to stay at one of the outlook points or on the shore, closer to the water.
There are 10 RV camping sites as well, which are available by reservation and for a fee. Wild camping at the park is free any time of year.
Lake Meredith has many different hiking trails which vary in difficulty, so you'll be sure to find one that suits your level! Trails will lead you up the cliffs, through the woods, or right along the beautiful shoreline. Whichever path you choose, you'll definitely have a good view.
The Lake Meredith park is open all day, year round, but note that the park headquarters are open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and closed on holidays.
Lake Meredith
Price: Free
Address: 419 E. Broadway, Fritch, TX
Why You Need To Go: The lake has beautiful cliff views that are perfect to visit this summer. You can swim, boat and fish in the water and camping is allowed year-round.
Plan your visit by checking out the National Park Service's website
This article has been updated since it was originally published on July 18 2019.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.