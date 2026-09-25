Application period for mail-in Alberta referendum ballots ends today, 673K requested

Last day to order mail-in ballots for referendum
Last day to order mail-in ballots for referendum
Alberta referendum mail-in ballot package seen in Edmonton on Wednesday Sept. 9, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Writer

Today is the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot for Alberta's referendum.

Elections Alberta says it will stop accepting applications as of midnight and that mail-in ballots must be returned by Oct. 16 at 5 p.m.

The agency says that as of Thursday afternoon it's received 673,000 requests for mail-in ballots.

The total marks a staggering increase from the nearly 60,000 requested for the province's 2023 general election, though the rules for who could vote by mail have relaxed since then.

Albertans are to vote Oct. 19 on 10 questions put forward by Premier Danielle Smith's government, including whether the province should stay in Canada or hold a second, binding vote on quitting Confederation.

Albertans can start voting in person at advance polling stations on Oct. 13, which will be open until Oct. 17.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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