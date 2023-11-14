Runyon Canyon In Los Angeles Is The Perfect Nature Hike For Celeb-Spotting & Hollywood Views
Hike with the stars!
With autumn leaves falling and temperatures dropping, it's the perfect season for a hike — and there's no better spot in LA than Runyon Canyon, one of the best trails in the city.
Centrally located in the heart of Hollywood, Runyon Canyon is easily accessible to city dwellers, providing the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles.
With stunning views of the Hollywood sign and downtown LA, incredible natural surroundings, and even an occasional celebrity sighting, this is a true oasis in the middle of the city that's most certainly worth a visit.
How long is the Runyon Canyon hike?
One of the greatest things about Runyon Canyon is that there are different trails to choose from, making it a great hike for all levels of hikers.
You can choose between the three main trails, which range in length between 1.9 miles, 2.65 miles, and 3.3 miles. All trails are loops, meaning that for half the hike you will make your way up the mountain, while the other will be a smooth descent.
How long does it take to do the Runyon Canyon hike?
Depending on the trail you choose, your hike duration will differ. Most hikers spend around 1-2 hours at the park.
If you're in for a quick workout, you can get through the moderate hike in about 1 hour and 15 minutes, or if you want to move through the trails slowly and take in the views at the various lookout points, give yourself at least 2 hours to enjoy the hike fully.
Where is the entrance to Runyon Canyon?
There are three entrances to the park — two which you can access from the Hollywood side, and one which is accessible from the Northern side of the park.
On the Hollywood side, the main entrance is at 2000 N Fuller Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, or you can also enter by a smaller entrance at 2905 Runyon Canyon Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90046. If you opt to enter from the northern side you will find an entrance at 7317 Mulholland Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90046.
No matter which entrance you choose, be aware that parking can be a nightmare, due to the crowds this hike attracts and the street cleaning regulations. Be sure to add additional time to find parking, or grab an Uber and skip the parking storm altogether!
Should I still go to Runyon Canyon if I don't want to hike?
The short answer is yes!
If you're not in the hiking mood, you can also choose to have a picnic in the park or just relax on one of the benches and take in the views, people-watch, and snap a few photos from there. You also may be interested in the donation-based yoga that takes place in the park on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings at 10:30 a.m., located at the Fuller entrance.
What sights will I see at Runyon Canyon?
Once you have reached the summit of the canyon you will be happily greeted with stunning views in all directions. From here you can see the towering buildings of downtown Los Angeles, the Hollywood Sign, and the Griffith Observatory. Runyon Canyon is also home to beautiful nature including elderberry, sage, cacti, and wildlife such as birds, rabbits, and lizards.
Which celebrities have been spotted at Runyon Canyon?
Like anywhere in LA, your chances of seeing a celebrity are higher than in most cities, and Runyon Canyon is no exception. Just like us, celebrities love nature, great views, and exercise, and given Runyon Canyon’s central Hollywood location, it makes for a great celebrity hotspot. Hikers have seen the likes of Justin Bieber, Sean Mendes, and Amanda Seyfried.