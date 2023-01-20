TikToker Becca Moore Revealed What Scared Her Most About Influencing & Tips On How To Start
She's has 1.1 million followers on TikTok.
TikTok Influencer Becca Moore took social media by storm about a year and a half ago and has gained a community of 1.1 million followers. She mainly shares stories about ex-relationships and her audience is obsessed.
However, being so honest didn't always come so easy...
"In the beginning, I would I refuse to tell stories about guys because I was scared that they like would get mad and never talk to me again," Moore told Narcity. She says that people have messaged her about the things she says online about them, but if they've wronged her, she calls it "fair game."
She told Narcity her top tips on how to get started as an influencer and what worked for her.
"Stop trying to be perfect," she said. "Now, I kind of like throw things at the wall and see what sticks and what doesn't, and always do like the video ideas that make you super excited."
The creator said your audience can tell if you're passionate or not about what you're putting out there. She overcomes her fear of posting by envisioning that the only people watching are those rooting for her.
Moore says don't feed into your ego, cause she wishes she would have started way sooner if she hadn't.
"You need to get over yourself and like just post it because most people don't care at all. They're like jealous. The people that are hating on you are the ones that like want to be doing the same thing," she said.
@becccamooore
which outfit do I wear to make my ex from high school regret everything 😭💅🏻 all these outfits are from @shopcider #shopcider there’s a link in my bio!
She turned to the video app in her Ohio hometown after turning down a job offer from a corporate 9-5 job.
"They found my Instagram and I had bikini pictures...they told me, I have to take down all of my bikini pictures if I want to start that job because it's a bad look on the company," she said.
She went online to see all the bathing suit photos of her potential male co-workers and said she experienced "sexism in real life."
So, she turned to bartending and taking the social app seriously, and fortunately, she did. The social media powerhouse said she would have made $50,000 in her corporate job. This year, as a content creator, she's planning to reach $300,000.
That's more than half of what she would have made if she didn't take a leap of faith.
She now is a full-time creator living her best life in Los Angeles, CA.
Moore is having a blast making her own merchandise and even starting a podcast in the near future.