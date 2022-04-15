Lynx Air Is Offering Up To 40% Off Trips Across Canada & Flights Are So Damn Cheap
Time to check out a new province, eh? ✈️🇨🇦
If you've been dreaming of getting away but don't want to spend a ton of money, you might want to check out Lynx Air's latest sale on super cheap flights in Canada.
On Thursday, April 14, the new Canadian low-cost carrier announced they were offering flights for up to 40% off of their already relatively cheap fares.
"Spring is here and Lynx is in the air!" they captioned their Instagram post on the news. "Celebrate spring, and Canada's newest ultra-affordable airline this weekend."
All you have to do is use the promo code EASTER to get discounted tickets.
Here's what some of the prices look like for one-way flights across the country: Hamilton to Halifax for $59, Halifax to Toronto for $59, Toronto to Vancouver for $88.89, Vancouver to Calgary for $59.01, Calgary to Winnipeg for $59.09, Victoria to Calgary for $49.01 and many other options.
The tickets are valid between the dates of April 15 and June 27 and the sale promo code is available until 11:59 p.m. MT on Sunday, April 17th.
If you want to book more than one trip, you're in luck as the promo code can be used multiple times!
You should keep in mind though that the promo code doesn't apply to add-ons, such as carry-on bag, checked bags, seat selection, and priority boarding.
Part of the reason that Lynx is able to offer such low fares is their "à la carte system," which allows passengers to only pay for what they actually need to use during their flight, like whether or not they need checked bags.
Happy travelling!
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
