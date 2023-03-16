A Man Is Being Called Out For Offering To Pay An Airline Passenger $100K To Remove Her Mask
Some people called it "creepy."
A man who frequently criticizes COVID-19 vaccines is being called out online after he supposedly offered to pay another airline passenger $100,000 to take their mask off on a flight.
Steve Kirsch tweeted that his offer was refused after he told the person masks don't work. Now he's being blasted online by people who were offended by the whole situation.
"I am on board a Delta flight right now. The person sitting next to me in first class refused $100,000 to remove her mask for the entire flight. No joke," Kirsch tweeted on March 10.
"This was after I explained they don’t work. She works for a pharma company."
Kirsch continued his posts in the thread of the original tweet writing that his bidding started at $100 and he then allegedly told the woman that she could be "infected" when she removed the mask for eating.
"She took off her mask as soon as the breakfast was served!!!! Because everyone knows you can’t get infected while you are eating!!" he continued.
There's no way to know for sure if what Kirsch says actually happened, but it has stirred up a huge conversation online with his original tweet being viewed more than 32 million times.
Many people in the comments are calling out the tech entrepreneur-turned-COVID skeptic for his actions.
"Ew. Do you make a habit of offering money to random women to remove coverings from their bodies mid-air?" one woman wrote.
Another Twitter user called it "creepy."
One person asked Kirsch how the woman's mask was affecting him.
Others decided to take the tweets more lightly and joked that they hoped to sit next to Kirsch on a flight.
There were also a few others who chose not to believe the story.
On his Twitter page Kirsch says he is the founder of COVID-19 Early Treatment Fund and often tweets about how he believes COVID vaccines are ineffective. He says on his Substack page that he writes "about COVID vaccine safety and efficacy, corruption, censorship, mandates, masking, and early treatments."
According to the MIT Technology Review, Kirsch invested $1 million into the treatment fund he created. However, later he began to think differently about the vaccines and the publication describes him a "misinformation superspreader."
Canada and the U.S. have scrapped mandatory masking onboard flights, but passengers can still choose to wear them.
