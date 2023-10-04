This Ranch Is Live Streaming Manitoba's Grasslands On YouTube & It's A Dream Farmcore Escape
The super-relaxing limited-time stream has a fascinating story with a big impact.
Whether it's listening to music or soaking in a tub, everyone needs a moment to release the built-up tension and a friendly reminder to touch some grass.
One underrated but super-convenient way to relax is to open YouTube and teleport yourself to nature without having to put your shoes on.
And you can do exactly that today (October 4) by tuning in for 10 uninterrupted hours of calming sights and sounds from the great Canadian grasslands, streamed live on YouTube from a Manitoba ranch starting at 9:30 a.m., Central Time.
The Grasslands Channel is giving you the opportunity to relax and enjoy the beauty of the natural environment alongside a live chat offering educational facts about the grasslands.
LIVESTREAM: The Grasslands Channel – Just the Great Canadian Grasslands and Peaceful Vibeswww.youtube.com
So why does this soothing stream of Canada's grasslands exist?
It comes to you courtesy of McDonald's Canada. The iconic, craveable, 100% Canadian beef burgers McDonald’s guests love all start with Canadian farms and ranches.
Aside from giving Canadians a close-up look at the grasslands, the company wants to show the work it's doing with long-term partners like Kristine Tapley, on whose farm the livestream takes place.
Tapley Family Farm is one of many partnered with McDonald's Canada, and Kristine leads a project by McDonald’s Canada and Cargill to support farmers in returning unproductive cropland to pasture and restoring the country's grassland.
The grasslands on Tapley Family Farm, Manitoba.Courtesy of McDonald's Canada
This limited-time stream gives you the chance to see for yourself how amazing Canada's grassland ecosystems are and what makes these environments so important to Canadian beef farmers and ranchers.
McDonald's Canada is on a mission to help the grasslands thrive
McDonald's Canada supports nearly 50,000 Canadian ranches and farms, like the Tapley Family Farm, by sourcing quality ingredients like 100% Canadian beef, potatoes, dairy and freshly cracked Canada Grade A eggs.
Two people sitting at Tapley Family Farm in Manitoba.Courtesy of McDonald's Canada/Andrew Gunadie 2021
The brand also partners with Ducks Unlimited Canada and Cargill on the regenerative Forage Program. Through this initiative, Canada's ranchers are leading important work to return 125,000 acres of cropland to grass and pasture by 2025, helping to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and restore native wildlife populations.
Other McDonald's programs invest in education, training programs and scholarships to help advance agricultural practices and innovation. The McDonald’s Canada Future of Agriculture 4-H Scholarship provides scholarship funding to youth leaders and is aimed at advancing important work in agricultural innovation.
Tune in to The Grasslands Channel today
For just 10 hours, starting from 9:30 a.m. CT, you can experience one of the coolest ecosystems in Canada and see for yourself exactly where your favourite McDonald's burgers come from. And when those 10 hours are up, you can replay the video any time you need some peace.
So the next time you need a break from the hustle and bustle, tune in to watch the grasslands and feel good about the future of Canada's farmers and the environment.
Catch the live stream on YouTube, or learn more about McDonald's, by visiting their website or following them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
