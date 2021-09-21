McDonald’s Canada Is Hiring 5,000 Employees Right Now & Here’s How You Can Apply
Recruiting is being done through text message.
If you've never worked at McDonald's, chances are you know someone who does (or has), since it's one of the top youth employers in Canada. A job at McDonald's can build valuable life skills like leadership, decision-making, teamwork and time management. It's also a place where the work can be fun — seriously.
If that sounds like a job you'd like, you're in luck: McDonald's Canada and its independent franchisees are looking to hire 5,000 new employees who are friends of a current employee. In fact, this year alone, McDonald's Canada and its franchisees have generated over 1,700 referrals.
Know someone who works at McDonald's? They can refer you for a position using Olivia, an AI conversation assistant. This simple tool allows current employees to help their friends join the McDonald's crew via a quick text message exchange. If a friend refers you through Olivia, you'll receive a text with job openings. From there, you can choose from a list of open positions and find a role that's right for you.
Plus, McDonald's recognizes the importance of a work-life balance, so you can juggle school, fitness, socializing, volunteering and home life, knowing your employer respects the importance of your life outside of that job. With flexible scheduling and night shifts available, that sweet work-life balance is finally within reach.
If you don't know anyone who works at McDonald's right now but you'd still like to apply, don't fret. McDonald's and its independent franchisees are always looking for great people to join their team.
Visit the McDonald's career page online or pop by your local McDonald's Canada restaurant IRL to apply.
