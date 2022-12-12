McDonald’s Is Getting Into The Spirit Of The Season On Their App & You Don’t Want To Miss This
Raise your hand if you love free stuff, Big Macs and BOGO deals.
The halls are decked and carols are blaring in every department store — it's the holiday season, baby! And this merry time of year’s full of all the essential Fs: fun, friends, family and — everyone's main priority — food.
Whether you like to keep it sweet or salty, there's a festive treat for everyone. And since it is the season of giving, after all, McDonald's Canada is dishing out some drool-worthy deals — all month long — for you to sink your teeth into.
December Drops is a big, festive giveaway that’ll give you the chance to win new, rad prizes every week, so be sure to check your McDonald's App on Mondays in December to see what's up for grabs that week.
Just a few of the offers so far have been tasty BOGO deals (because the only thing better than one McChicken is two), a free McFlurry with a purchase of $10 or more and a McDonald's wearable blanket giveaway to keep you cozy this winter.
Plus, when you earn or redeem your MyMcDonald's Rewards from now until January 2, you'll be entered for the chance to win free McDonald's for all of 2023. Happy New Year! (And, yeah, you’ll have fries with that.)
You can redeem these delicious offers right away by downloading the McDonald's App (it's free!) and signing up for the MyMcDonald's Rewards program.
This time of year can take a toll on the old wallet, so why not treat yourself (and your stomach) to some great savings and even better food?
The countdown to the holidays is on already, so get in on the goodies now with MyMcDonald's Rewards. Download the McDonald's App ASAP to start earning and redeeming for your chance to win free McD's for a year.
To learn more about MyMcDonald's Rewards and December Drops, check out McDonald's Canada's website and follow them on Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.