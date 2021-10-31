Melania Trump Has Gone Viral For Appearing To Give Her Husband The Cold Shoulder (VIDEO)
It wouldn't be the first time, either. 😬🇺🇸
A video clip of former first lady Melania Trump has gone viral on social media this weekend after she appeared to give her husband the cold shoulder in public.
The duo attended Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday, October 30, and were filmed by television crews smiling and waving at spectators during the event.
Cameras captured a pretty awkward moment between the couple though, with footage showing Donald Trump giving the thumbs up and clapping while Melania sighs and drops her smile.
Did she just roll her eyes at him!? #WorldSeries Melania Trump I’d like to add her thought bubble, “Get me away fr… https://t.co/ANJ25UxVmq— JennaScribbles (@JennaScribbles) 1635642683.0
Sharing the clip on social media, Twitter user JennaScribbles wrote, "Did she just roll her eyes at him!? #WorldSeries Melania Trump. I'd like to add her thought bubble, 'Get me away from him.'"
As of Sunday, the Twitter video had been viewed over 5 million times and had thousands of responses.
It's not the first time eagle-eyed social media users have spotted Melania appearing to dodge her husband. A video of her refusing to hold Trump's hand in 2020 went viral, as did a clip of her fake smiling during his inauguration in 2017. Yikes.