Merriam-Webster Just Added A Slew Of New Words To The Dictionary & 'TBH' They're 'FTW'
'Dad bod,' 'amirite?'
The ever-so-popular Merriam Webster dictionary has just added 455 new words and definitions to their collection and it's truly a wild variety.
Some of the new words added are popular acronyms that you've probably seen online or used yourself, like "TBH," which is short for "to be honest" and "FTW," which stands for "for the win."
🎉🎉 Great news! 🎉🎉 We just added a bunch of new words to the dictionary! https://t.co/j8rXQMHX8t— Merriam-Webster (@Merriam-Webster) 1635341511.0
And of course, some more new lingo related to COVID-19 has earned its spot in the dictionary. Words like "super-spreader," which refers to an event where "a significant number of people contract the same communicable disease," were added along with "vaccine passport" and others.
The food category had a few new words added including "fluffernutter," which is "a sandwich made with peanut butter and marshmallow crème between two slices of white sandwich bread." Yum!
Other notable words that made the cut include "dad bod," which refers to "a physique regarded as typical of an average father; especially : one that is slightly overweight and not extremely muscular." Another notable mention is "amirite" which is slang for "am I right?"
So it's now it's totally correct by the dictionary to say something like: "TBH, dad bod FTW, amirite?"