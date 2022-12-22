A BDSM 'Mistress' Crashed A Florida City Meeting & People Are Dying At Her Demands (VIDEO)
"I look forward to spanking each and every single one of you."
The Fort Lauderdale, FL City Commission had an interesting guest speaker at their meeting on December 20. A BDSM Mistress came to the podium with two others trailing behind her. She made "demands" about wanting taxpayer money for a new dungeon.
She and the two others appeared in a spandex bodysuit from head to toe — only the mistress' costume revealed her mouth to speak.
The woman said she is there on behalf of the city's agreement to purchase yard waste processing and disposal. Though she claims to be "neutral" on the notion to move forward with the waste resolution, she wants a lump sum of the money.
"I do, however, find it interesting, that you won't spend almost $1 million to hide your secrets down the drain, hiding that condom I know used to cheat on your spouse with," she said. "So, I propose that you use a quarter of that 'mill' [$1 million] to support 'doms' and 'subs' [dominants and subordinates] in Broward County to build a dungeon."
\u201cAt last night's Fort Lauderdale City Commission meeting, "Mistress" spoke during public comment to propose that $250,000 of a $1 million solid waste management contract go "to support doms and subs in Broward County to build a dungeon." #BecauseFlorida\u201d— Because Miami (@Because Miami) 1671630969
They are proposing to create the dungeon themselves and the mistress mentioned that she didn't want her "glamorous look" to distract them from doing their job to take her "demand."
She closed her speech by saying: "I look forward to spanking each and every single one of you at the new esteemed dungeon."
After the City Manager thanked her for her time and wished her happy holidays, a commissioner asked his colleague if there are any cities that have a dungeon. The leader of the meeting said there was none that he knew of.
Those that weren't at the meeting took to Twitter with their jaw-dropping thoughts.
"Oh, this needs to be on Saturday night live. And where did they get those awesome outfits?" One user replied.
\u201c@MikeSington @BecauseMiami Oh, this needs to be on Saturday night live. And where did they get those awesome outfits? \ud83e\udd23\ud83d\ude02\u201d— Mike Sington (@Mike Sington) 1671643231
Another account asked if this was even real.
"Only in Florida would the City Commission steal this performance. They politely remained silent, then the mic drop: City Manager, 'are there any districts that have a dungeon?'" A person wrote.
It's safe to assume the City will not be lending a quarter of a million dollars to the mistress for her proposed dungeon.