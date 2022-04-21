There's A Great White Shark Over 1,600 lbs. Tracked On Florida's East Coast Right Now (VIDEO)
Meet Scot, the 12-foot sea giant. 🦈
A real-life Jaws is swimming eerily close to Florida's east coast, and we have our eyes on him. His name is Scot, and he's LARGE, to say the least.
The Great White Shark was last tracked on April 20 directly across Jupiter's coast and around the Straits of Florida.
He's massive and weighs 1,644 lbs. The sea giant is also a little over 12 feet long. Let's put that in perspective: this shark is the average height of two refrigerators tall!
He's an adult shark and was first tagged in Ironbound Island, Nova Scotia back on September 8, 2021.
The Great Whites of the sea are tagged, sampled, and released by a research company called OCEARCH, where the prime goal is to spread "facts over fear" for these animals.
Scot is the 74th shark caught for research in the Northwest Atlantic Ocean, and he got his name from SeaWorld. He is named after the people of Nova Scotia.
In the video above, you can see Scot being handled by the OCEARCH team that includes trained personnel.
April through October is the time when sharks are swimming more frequently in Florida waters due to the seasonal changes.
You can follow Scot's pings every time he moves to a different location in the water for up to two years.
OCEARCH is a non-profit organization and the team had its most recent expedition in the Carolinas in March 2022 embarking on their 43rd time traveling for ocean research.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.