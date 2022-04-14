Here's What We Know About Dwayne Haskins' Wife, Kalabrya Haskins
This is what she had to say about her husband’s tragic Florida death.
Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins is the wife and now widow to late Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback, Dwayne Haskins.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
It was reported Saturday morning that the athlete was walking on Interstate 595 in Fort Lauderdale, FL when he got struck by a dump truck and died on impact.
Gondrezick-Haskins officially released a statement regarding her husband's death.
"My husband was more than a great football player. He had that smile of a rainbow that touched the diversity of so many," she said in the message.
A statement from Kalabrya Haskins:pic.twitter.com/JJ4tVnYyll— Burt Lauten (@Burt Lauten) 1649865661
The Haskins got married in March 2021, but their union had a rocky start. Kalabrya faced a felony charge of battery and domestic violence resulting in bodily harm in July when the pair went to Las Vegas.
The widow was not new to the athletic realm, as she was a Michigan State University basketball player.
Now, as tagged in her Instagram bio, she's a medical aesthetician and cosmetic laser practitioner. The former athlete is also a social media influencer — a brand ambassador for the famous clothing line, FashionNova.
According to the couple's social media pages, they spent a lot of time in Florida. They went to Disney World together and Gondrezick-Haskins tagged a Miami location at the end of last year. The Pittsburgh athlete had a recent post at the Fountain Blue in Miami.
The tragedy occurred near the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport exit.
A celebration of Dwayne's life will be on Friday, April 22 in Pittsburgh, PA.
If you or someone you know has been the victim of domestic violence, refer to these resources available across Florida. Support is available.